Deaths in Limerick: Friday July 24, 2021

The death has occurred of Mary Hannan (née Gibbons) Well Road, Singland, Limerick. Mary, died (peacefully) at her residence, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her loving husband Paddy and son Gerard.

Very deeply regretted by her sons John, Niall and David, daughters Pearl, Linda, Mary and Jackie, twenty one grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law Paddy, Paul, Noel and Eugene, daughters-in-law Carol, Bernie, Ann and Helen, brothers-in-law Ollie Hannan and Christy O'Dwyer, sisters-in-law Terry Moore and Pauline Waldron, other relatives, friends and neighbours. May She Rest in Peace

For those wishing to pay their respects, the Funeral Cortege, will leave the family residence, on Monday (July 26th ) at 10.30am en route to St. John's Cathedral, Cathedral Place, to arrive for a private Requiem Mass, for family and close friends at 11.00am. Mass will be streamed live. Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral will be limited to fifty people. Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section below or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Denis Keating St Ita's Terrace, Newcastle West, Limerick. Died, peacefully, at Milford Care Centre. Predeceased by his brother Christy who died in London on the 8th of April, 2021. Deeply regretted by their brothers Timmy and Martin, nephew Roy, nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, relatives and friends.

May They Rest In Peace

In accordance with government guidelines, a private family funeral Mass will take place for both brothers in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Newcastle West on Monday, July 26th, at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Churchtown Cemetery.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Michael (Mick) O'Dwyer Cloughnadromin, Boher, Limerick. Formerly of Grange, Kilmallock, Co. Limerick and late of I.A.W.S, Macro Stainless Steel and Shortt Steel. Mick, died (peacefully) at home, surrounded by his loving and heartbroken family, after a long illness bravely fought.

Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Ann, son Darren, daughters Pauline, Caroline and Michelle, sons-in-law Mike and John, daughter-in-law Valerie, grandchildren, great-granddaughter Zoey, sister Mary, brother Pat and sister-in-law Helen and wide circle of friends and relatives. May He Rest in Peace

For those wishing to pay their respects, the Funeral Cortege, will leave the family residence, on Sunday (July 25th ) at 12.30pm en route to Our Lady, Mother of the Church, Caherconlish to arrive for a private Requiem Mass, for family and close friends at 1pm.

Mass will be streamed live. Followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral will be limited to fifty people. Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section below or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick. House private, please.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

To leave a message of condolences, please click here:

-------------------------------------------------------------------------