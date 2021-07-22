Search our Archive

22/07/2021

Deaths in Limerick - Thursday, July 22, 2021

May they rest in peace

The death has occurred of Breeda Lyddy of the Brothers of Charity, Bawnmore, Limerick city, and Claughaun Villas, Garryowen. Breeda, died (peacefully) at Bawnmore. Cherished daughter of the late Johnny and Christina Lyddy and sister of the late Buddy Lyddy. Very deeply regretted by her sister Ann Kennedy, brother-in-law Paul, nieces, nephew, grand nieces, grand nephews and her Bawnmore Community. Requiem Mass, for family and close friends, will take place at 11.30am on Saturday (July 24th) in Our Lady of Limerick Church, Bawnmore. Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery. In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral will be limited to fifty people. Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered.

The death has occurred of Patricia (Patsy) O'Leary (née Dundon), Ryans Cottages, Rosbrien, Limerick. Formerly of Mungret. On July 22 suddenly and peacefully at Limerick University Hospital. Predeceased by her husband Paddy (Patrick) O’Leary. Dearly loved mother of Anthony, Anne, Geraldine, Paudie, Deirdre and Diane. Sadly missed by her loving son-in-law John, daughter-in-law Denise, grandchildren, Michelle, Lisa, David, Dylan and great-grandchildren Josh and Oisin, extended family and friends. A private family requiem Mass will take place in Raheen Church, Raheen this Saturday (24th July) at 10.30am followed by burial on Old Mungret Cemetery. Patricia’s Requiem Mass will be live streamed.

