Deaths in Limerick: Wednesday July 21, 2021

The death has occurred of Rita Cleary (née Carmody) Bottomstown, Hospital, Limerick / Ballyneety, Limerick also late of Krups. Unexpectedly. Predeceased by her husband Patsy, daughter Julie and son Darren. Deeply missed by her daughters Debbie, Susan, Jenny and Bernie, sons Dave, Mike and John, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, relatives and a wide range of friends.

Rest in Peace

Rita's funeral cortege will leave her residence at 1.15pm on Friday 23rd for her requiem Mass at 2pm in St. Mary's Church, Knockainey, with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Rita's funeral mass will follow the current Government guidelines in relation to public gatherings at this time, but will be live streamed through the following weblink:

Expressions of sympathy can be submitted through the 'condolences' link at the bottom of this page.

The death has occurred of Andrew Nolan-McCarthy Ash Avenue, John Carew Park, Limerick City, Limerick. Also late of Englan Andrew, died (peacefully), in England. Very deeply regretted by his loving mother Bridgie, father David, children Courtney, Darragh, Tamara, Andrew, William, and Rihanne, grandaughters Remaya and Rayna, brother David, sisters Leeanne, Laura, Danielle and Shauna, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

For those wishing to pay their respects, the Funeral Cortege, will leave the family residence, on Thursday (July 22nd ) at 11.00am en route to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Childers Road, to arrive for a private Requiem Mass, for family and close friends at 11.30am. Mass will be streamed live. Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral will be limited to fifty people. Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section below or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

The death has occurred of Donal (Donie) CAMPBELL Brothers of Charity, Bawnmore, Limerick City, Limerick. Formerly of Richmond Park, Corbally. Donie, passed away (peacefully) in the exceptional care of Bawnmore. Beloved son of Anne and the late Dan & dearest brother of Mary, John and the late Jim. He will be greatly missed by his mother, sister, brother-in-law David, nephew Dáithí, niece Isla, aunts, uncles, cousins, the staff & fellow residents of Bawnmore.

May He Rest In Peace

Requiem Mass for family & residents in Our Lady of Limerick Church, Bawnmore on Friday (July 23rd) at 11.30am with funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Brothers of Charity, Bawnmore

Please observe current Covid-19 restrictions regarding attendance at funerals.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolences section (below) or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

The death has occurred of Anne (Nancy) Langan (née Enright) Glenagragra, Athea, Limerick. Anne (Nancy) passed away peacefully in the loving care of the matron and staff of the Camilia Ward, St. Ita's Nursing Home, Newcastlewest on Tuesday, 20th July, 2021. Predeceased by her baby son Maurice, brothers Tom & Mick Enright and sisters Josie, Kit and Nellie. Nancy will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her devoted husband Mossie, son Maurice (Annacotty), daughter Helen (O'Callaghan, Tournafulla), daughter in law Roisin, son in law, Ollie, grandchildren Kieran, Darragh, Emma, Conor & Eoin, her sisters Mary Barrett (Athea) and Peg Moore, (England) and her brother Paddy (England), brothers in law, sisters in law, nehews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May her gentle soul rest in peace

In accordance with H.S.E. guidelines and in the interest of public health a private family funeral will take place for Nancy with Requiem Mass being celebrated in St. Bartholomew's Church, Athea on Friday at 12 noon, followed by burial in Kilfergus Cemetery, Glin, streamlined on https://www.churchservices.tv/athea

For those who wish to form a guard of honour, the funeral cortege for Nancy will depart her home at 11.15 a.m. approx. on Friday morning on route to the church and will depart from the church at 1.00 pm. approx. on route to the graveyard via Glenagragra, passing her own home and on by Knockdown to Glin or you can leave a message of sympathy by using the condolence button below. 50 allowed in church and please wear masks. Family flowers only, donations to St. Ita's, Newcastle West.

