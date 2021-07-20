Deaths in Limerick - July 20, 2021

The death has occurred of Mary (Mae) Boyle (née Power)

Of Mountfune, Murroe

On July 20, 2021, peacefully at St. Anthony’s Nursing Home Pallasgreen in her 91st year. Predeceased by her husband Tommy, son Seamus and daughter Mariee. Deeply regretted by her loving sons Georgie and Tom Joe, daughter in law Bernie, grandchildren Susan and Kevin, Susan’s partner John and great-granddaughter Mae, sister Kitty Murphy, sister in law Dawn Power, niece Marie and nephew Thomas, kind neighbours, relatives and friends.

Rest in peace

Arrival on Thursday, July 22, at the Holy Rosary Church, Murroe for Requiem Mass at 11.30am which can be viewed at https://www.facebook.com/101682658613580/posts/177459291035916/. Burial afterwards in Abington Cemetery. Please adhere to government guidelines to prevent the spread of Covid 19.

*******

The death has occurred of Michael Carey Senior

Of Lenihan Avenue, Prospect

Died peacefully in London, Britain on July 18, 2021.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.

*******

The death has occurred of Rita Cleary (née Carmody)

Of Bottomstown, Hospital and Ballyneety

Formerly of Lickadoon, Ballyneety, also late of Krups. Unexpectedly. Predeceased by her husband Patsy, daughter Julie and son Darren. Deeply missed by her daughters Debbie, Susan, Jenny and Bernie, sons Dave, Mike and John, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, relatives and a wide range of friends.

Rest in peace

Funeral arrangements later

*******

The death has occurred of Anne (Annie) Fitzgibbon (née Kelly)

Of Ballylopin, Ballyhea and Galbally

Formally of Roundhill Galbally. Peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Windmill Care Centre. Beloved wife of the late Jack, loving mother of Elizabeth, much loved Nanny of Ellie and Sophie, dear sister of Julia McCarthy. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her daughter, son- in-law Barry McLean, grand-daughters, sister, brother-in-law Pat Fitzgibbon, sisters-in-law Madge Roche and Catherine Fitzgibbon, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis

Reception into St. Mary's Church, Ballyhea on Friday (please note that the Mass has changed from Thursday) at 11.30 am for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Funeral after to the adjoining cemetery. In keeping with HSE guidelines a maximum of 50 people are allowed to attend.

A livestream is available on ballyheaparish.com

*******

The death has occurred of Patrick (Packie) Keane

Of Baggotstown, Bruff and St Michael's Nursing Home, Caherconlish

Pakie passed away unexpectedly on July 19, 2021 at the University Hospital Limerick.

Predeceased by his sister Anne and brother John.

Sadly missed by his sisters Mary Rogan, Bridget McElligott and Margaret O'Connor, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, extended family, kind neighbours and friends.

For anyone wishing to pay their respects to Pakie he will be reposing at Davern's Funeral Home Hospital (V35 XV96) on Thursday, July 22, 2021 from 12pm until 7pm. The family will not be present for this.

Pakie’s funeral will arrive at St Marys Church, Knockainey on Friday, July 23 at 11.20am for reception prayers followed by Requiem Mass at 11.30am, burial afterwards in the hill cemetery, Knockainey.

Pakie's Requiem Mass can be viewed live by visiting https://churchcamlive.ie/knockainey-parish-live-stream/

May he rest in peace

Mass cards can be posted to Davern's funeral home.

*******

The death has occurred of Tadhg McCarthy

Of Kilmacow House, Kilfinny, Adare

Tadhg was a kind and gentle husband and father.

Predeceased by his brother Mike, sister Breda and her husband Alec Cregan.

Sadly missed and forever lovingly remembered by his wife Jean, daughters Linda, Janice, Paula and Maeve (Colbert), son Ted, sons-in-law Matt, Seamus and Robbie, daughters-in-law Anna and Christine, grandchildren, Iona, Emily, James, Anna, Tom, Kate, Cormac, Louise, Tadhg, Olivia and Ciarán, brothers Noel and Denis, Sisters Mary (Ryan), Sr Margaret and Nuala, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours and friends.

May he rest in peace

Arriving at the Church Of The Immaculate Conception, Ballingarry, this Wednesday, July 21, for 11am requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Kilmacow Cemetery.

Mass can be viewed at https://www.churchservices.tv/ballingarry

For those wishing to pay their respects to the family the funeral cortège will leave Tadhg's residence at 10.20am approx., en route to church.

In compliance with current HSE guidelines, Tadhg's funeral Mass will be limited to 50 family and friends only. Condolences can be sent to O'Grady Funeral Directors, Ballingarry.

Thank you for your understanding during this difficult time.

*******

The death has occurred of Bríd O’Flanagan

Of Farlton, O'Connell Avenue

Retired nurse,

Formerly of Far Rockaway, New York City.

Bríd died peacefully, at Beech Lodge Care Facility, Bruree, on July 20, 2021.

Beloved daughter of the late Pádraig and Máire and predeceased by her siblings Pádraig, Máirín (Mhic Chormaic), Eithne (Mhic Chormaic) and Gerard.

Sadly missed by her loving brother-in-law, nephews and nieces and their families, cousin, other relatives and friends.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam dílis

Requiem Mass will take place in St. Joseph’s Church, O’Connell Avenue on Thursday, 22nd July, at 11.30am and will be streamed live (link to follow)

Funeral afterwards to Shannon crematorium.

Please observe current Covid-19 restrictions regarding attendance at funerals.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the death notices section of www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

*******

The death has occurred of Mary Rushe (née Doyle)

Of Dromore Rise, Raheen

Rushe (née Doyle), Mary (Dromore Rise, Raheen, Limerick) Formerly of Moylough, Co Galway. On July 20, 2021 peacefully at her home, in the presence of her loving family, while being tended to by a wonderful team of carers. Predeceased by her daughter, Carmel and son, John. Beloved wife of Seán and loving mother to Bernie, Des, Francis and Rose. She will be very sadly missed by her brothers John and Owen; her grandchildren Carmel, Hien and Noah, extended family, neighbours, relatives, former colleagues of Presentation Secondary School, Sexton Street, and friends.

Mary’s funeral mass will take place in St Nessan’s Church, Raheen on Thursday, July 22, at 11am, subject to government guidelines, and can be viewed online at https://www.churchservices.tv/raheen. Her burial will take place later on the same day, at 3pm, in Moylough Cemetery, Co Galway. Mary will be interred beside her parents, daughter and son.

Suaimhneas síoraí dá hanam uasal.

Our Lady of Mount Carmel, pray for us.