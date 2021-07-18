Deaths in Limerick- Sunday, July 18, 2021

May they rest in peace
The death has occurred of Patrick Anthony (Tony) Murphy of Vereker Gardens, Ennis Road, Limerick City. (Formerly of C.I.E Signal and Electrical Department). On 18th July 2021, peacefully at St John’s Hospital after a short illness. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Elizabeth (Betty), son Alan, daughters Tracey and Fiona, sons-in-law Ray and Joe, daughter-in-law Denise, grandchildren Karl, Ewan, Alex, Ellie-Jo, Keelin and Jessica, nephews, nieces, grandnephews and grandnieces, extended family and friends. Tony’s funeral cortege will pass through Vereker Gardens, Ennis Road on Wednesday (21st July) at 1.30pm en route to Shannon Crematorium for service at 2pm. In the interests of public health, attendance at the service will be restricted to accord with government guidelines and in line with social distancing protocols.
The death has occurred of Albert O’Gorman of Glenlara, Garryspillane, Limerick. Albert passed away, unexpectedly, at his home. Deeply missed by his loving wife Breda, sons Seán and Declan, daughter Grace, Seán's partner Caoimhe. Dearly loved brother of John, Joyce (London) Martha, Brendan, David, Fergus and Hilda (Rush), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, uncles, nephews, nieces, kind neighbours, extended family and a wide circle of friends. Funeral arrangements later.
The death has occurred of Kathleen Tierney (née Scales) of Ashbrook Grove, Ennis Road, Limerick. Kathleen died peacefully in the University Hospital Limerick on 17th July 2021. Mother to the late Tomas Tierney and sister to the late Rene Lewis (nee Scales). Deeply missed by husband Tom, son Christian, daughter Catriona, grandchildren Stephen, Kate, Lauren and Emily and daughter in law Sarah. Requiem Mass for Kathleen will be held Tuesday 20th July at 1pm in our Lady of the Rosary Church Ennis Road, Limerick. Burial afterwards in Mt St Oliver Cemetery.
