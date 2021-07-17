Deaths in Limerick - July 17, 2021

The death has occurred of Fiona O'Leary of Waterville, Ennis Road, Limerick city.
Beloved daughter of Maria and the late Liam. Dearly loved sister of Deirdre, Tim, Liam and Sinead. Sadly missed by her brother-in-law Piero, sisters-in-law Colette and Orla, nieces, nephews, extended family and her many friends.
Requiem Mass, for family only, will take place in Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road on Tuesday (July 20) at 11am with burial afterwards in Ballycannon Cemetery, Meelick.
Fiona’s Requiem Mass will be live-streamed here.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Irish Kidney Association.
___________________
The death has occurred of Lilian Kennedy of Willow Grove, Redgate, Limerick.
Beloved wife of the late Seamus and dearest mother of Jean, Ciara, Niamh, Daragh and the late Emer.
Sadly missed by her loving children, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, other relatives, neighbours and friends.
Requiem Mass will take place in St. Munchin’s Church, Clancy Strand on Tuesday (July 20) at 11am with burial afterwards at Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.
May they all rest in peace
More News
Val Foley, Rathkeale, with some of her artwork promoting an amendment to Article 41.2 of the Irish Constitution
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.