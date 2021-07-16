Deaths in Limerick - July 16, 2021

The death has occurred of Patricia Noonan (née O'Neill) of Lenihan Avenue, Prospect, Limerick.

Beloved wife of the late Gerard Noonan. Dearly loved mother of Mary, Teresa, Marie, Peter, Pat and the late Chris and Ger.

Sadly missed by her daughters-in-law Mary and Anita; sons-in-law Noel and Dino, beloved grandchildren, great-grandchildren and her loving niece Dolie, extended family and friends.

For those wishing to pay their respects, Patricia's Funeral Cortege will leave the family residence on Saturday (July 17) at 11.30am en route to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Childers Road where a private Requiem Mass will take place at 12 noon.

Funeral afterwards at Shannon Crematorium at 2pm.

___________________

The death has occurred of Michael Kennedy of Killuragh, Cappamore, Limerick.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Teresa; sons David and Thomas; daughters Joan Roche and Helen O’Donovan; brother Fr. David; sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his home on Saturday (between 4pm and 8pm).

Michael's Funeral cortege will leave his residence on Sunday (July 18) at 11.15am ahead of Requiem Mass in St. Michael’s Church, Cappamore at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in Doon Cemetery.

___________________

The death has occurred of Betty Heffernan (née Butler) of Elton, Knocklong, County Limerick. Formerly of Carrigbeg, Doon.

Wife of the late Eamon. Deeply regretted by son David; daughters Annie and Katie; daughter-in-law Marissa; son-in-law John; grandchildren Emma, Alex, Holly, Ryan, Joe and Ollie; brothers and sisters, nieces and nephews, sisters in law, brothers in law, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass on Sunday (July 18) at 2pm in St Mary's Church, Knockainey. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Click here for live-stream.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre and The Irish Cancer Society.

In advance of the Mass, Betty's Funeral cortege will leave her home at 1pm on Sunday.

___________________

The death has occurred of Annette Ahern (née Meaney) of Bresheen, Kilmallock, Limerick.

Very deeply regretted by her loving husband Michael; her daughters Aine, Laura, Aisling and Maebh; sisters Marie and Brid; brothers Richard, Michael and Gerard; sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, extended family and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at her residence in Bresheen 3pm on Saturday until evening prayer at 8pm. Annette’s funeral cortege will depart her residence on Sunday (July 18) at 1.30pm to arrive at Ss. Peter and Paul’s Church, Kilmallock for 2pm Requiem Mass.

Burial afterwards to the local cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Mid-western Cancer Society.

May they all rest in peace