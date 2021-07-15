Deaths in Limerick: Thursday, July 15, 2021

Deaths in Limerick: Thursday, July 15, 2021

May he rest in peace

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

The death has occurred of Darren Whelan of Ballyvareen, Kildimo, Co. Limerick on July 11, 2021, suddenly in Greece. Beloved son of Edward and Geraldine. Dearly loved brother of Gavin and Eamon. Regretted by his grandmother Peg, uncles, aunts, cousins, extended family and a wide circle of friends. A private family Requiem Mass will take place in St. Joseph’s Church, Kildimo this Monday (July 19) at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Loughill Cemetery, Co. Limerick. Darren's Requiem Mass will be live streamed. In line with best practice taken from government advice regarding public gatherings, please adhere to social distancing guidelines. 

