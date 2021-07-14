Deaths in Limerick - July 14, 2021

The death has occurred of Maureen Rochford (née Keogh) of Lynwood Park, Ballysimon Road, Ballysimon, Limerick.

Very deeply regretted by her loving husband Billy, son Liam, daughter Therese; grandchildren James, Stephen, Ailin and Nicole, daughter-in-law Mary, son-in-law Tony, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass, for family and close friends, will take place at 11am on Friday (July 16) in St John's Cathedral - click here for live stream.

Funeral afterwards at Shannon Crematorium, arriving for 4pm.

No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to COPD Support Ireland

____________________

The death has occurred of Annette Gear (Gleeson) of Boston, Massachusetts. Formerly of Limerick.

Missed by her sons Michael, Kenny and Brian; grandchildren Shannon, Patrick John and Lauren; brothers Christopher, Paddy, John, Noel & Walter; sister Julie, nieces, nephews and extended Gleeson, Gear, Bourke, Byrnes, Harris and Walshe families, and many others, especially to all friends who are like family.

Annette’s funeral will take place on Saturday (July 17) at 3pm (Irish Time) at Mission Church in Roxbury - click here for live stream. Interment will take place next to her parents, Bunter and Maggie Gleeson, at St. Joseph's Cemetery, West Roxbury, MA.

____________________

The death has occurred of Patrick (Pa) Costelloe of Hennessy Avenue, Kileely, Limerick. Late of Quarry Road, Thomondgate, Limerick.

Beloved husband of Myra and much loved father of Patrick, Catherine, Declan, Tracey, Marie, Andy and Olivia. Sadly missed by his family, fifteen grandchildren, brothers Bunty and Jack, sisters Mary and Olive, sons-in-law Tommy, Barry Eamon and Julian, daughters-in-law Yvonne, Leslie and Niamh, nephews, nieces, all other relatives, very kind neighbours and his many friends.

For those wishing to pay their respects, Patrick's Funeral Cortege will leave the family residence, on Friday (July 16) at 10.30am en route to St. Munchin's Church, Clancy Strand, to arrive for a private Requiem Mass at 11am - click here for live-stream.

Burial afterwards at Mount St. Lawrence (extension) Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Alzheimers Society of Ireland.

____________________

The death has occurred of James Condon of Martinstown, Kilmallock.

Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary. Much adored father to Marissa, Orla and Emer, father-in-law to Patrick and cherished grandfather to Grace and James. Very much missed by his sister Kathleen, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends.

Funeral Mass ill take place at Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Martinstown at 1.30 pm on Friday (July 16) with burial afterwards in Effin cemetery.

May they all rest in peace