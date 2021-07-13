Deaths in Limerick - July 13, 2021

The death has occurred of Gerard Benn

Of Glendara, Kilteragh, Dooradoyle

Late of Hyde Road, Prospect and Eircom.

Gerard, died, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick.

Very deeply regretted by his son Gearoid, partner Teresa, brothers Christy, Sean and Eamon, nephews, nieces, Teresa's daughters and her family, other relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace

Requiem Mass, for family and close friends, will take place at 10.30am on Thursday, July 15 in St. Saviour's Dominican Church, Glentworth Street. Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral will be limited to 50 people. Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section below or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

*******

The death has occurred of Michael Giltenan

Of Curraghbridge, Adare

Died peacefully on July 13, 2021 in the loving care of St Camillus Nursing Home after a short illness. Predeceased by his siblings Patrick, Ned, Jim, Ann, Catherine and Margaret. Sadly missed by his nephews, nieces, grand nieces, grand nephews, relatives, kind neighbours and friends.

May he rest in peace.

Our heartfelt thanks to Mary Bagnel, his long term friend and carer, carers Mary O’Neill, Mary Morrison and Trish Searles. To Michael’s Doctors and Nurses including the staff of St Camillus’s hospital for their great care and compassion for Micheal during his recent illness. Requiem mass on Friday, July 16, at 11:30 am in the Holy Trinity Abbey Church, Adare. Burial immediately afterwards in Bohernakill Cemetery, Clonshire, Adare.

The funeral Mass will be live streamed via the following link https://www.adareparish.ie/webcam/

In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral will be limited to 50 people. Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered to.

*******

The death has occurred of Darren Whelan

Of Ballyvareen, Kildimo

July 11, 2021, suddenly in Greece.

Beloved son of Edward and Geraldine. Dearly loved brother of Gavin and Eamon. Regretted by his grandmother Peg, uncles, aunts, cousins, extended family and a wide circle of friends.

May he rest in peace.

Funeral arrangements later

*******

The death has occurred of Leo Shine

Of Hyde Road, Prospect

Former entertainer. Leo died peacefully, at University Hospital Limerick.

Beloved son of the late Leo and Peggy.

Sadly missed by his loving sisters Mona and Anne, brothers Liam, John, Michael, Gerry and Laurie, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and his many friends.

Rest in peace.

Requiem Mass will take place in St. John’s Cathedral on Thursday, July 15, at 11am and will be streamed live at https://www.churchservices.tv/limerickcathedral

Funeral afterwards to Shannon crematorium. The funeral cortege will travel up Hyde Road en route at approximately 12:15pm.

Family flowers only; donations, if desired, to Cancer Research.

Please observe current Covid-19 restrictions regarding attendance at funerals.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the death notices section of www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.