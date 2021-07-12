Deaths in Limerick - Monday, July 12, 2021

The death has occurred of Michael (Mike) Lyons, Killeenavera, Dromkeen.

Michael, died (peacefully) at University Hospital Limerick

Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Chrissie, children Geraldine, Michael, Patrick and Bernie, grandchildren Conaill, Daire and Mia, sons-in-law Liam and Michael, daughter-in-law Mairead, Patrick's fiancèe Sinead, brother Joe, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, friends and neighbours.

May He Rest in Peace

Requiem Mass, for family and close friends, will take place at 12 noon on Wednesday (July 14th) in St. Brigid's Church, Dromkeen.

Funeral afterwards to Kilteely Cemetery.

In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral will be limited to fifty people. Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section on rip.ie or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Breda Carroll (née O'Mara), Janemount Park, Corbally.

Peacefully at home after a long illness. Beloved wife of Stephen. Dearly loved mother of Peter, Stephen, Anthony and the late Thomas. Predeceased by her brother John. Sadly missed by her daughter-in-law Karla, beloved grandchildren Lulu and Bonnie, sister Ann, extended family and friends.

May she rest in peace.

A private family Requiem Mass will take place in St. Mary’s Church, Athlunkard Street this Wednesday (14th July) at 11.00am followed by burial in Castlemungret Cemetery. Family flowers only please donations if desired to the Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland.

Breda’s Requiem Mass will be live streamed here

In the interests of public health, attendance at the Requiem Mass will be restricted to accord with government guidelines and in line with social distancing protocols. Mass Cards and messages of sympathy can be sent to Thompson’s, Thomas Street, Limerick.

