Deaths in Limerick - July 10, 2021

May they rest in peace

The death has occurred of Kaye (Catherine) MacDonald (nee McNamara) of Castleknock, Dublin and formerly of Rhebogue, Limerick. On July 10, 2021 (peacefully) in the loving care of the staff at Mt Hybla Nursing Home, Castleknock. Beloved wife of John and dear mother of Keith and Barry-John and a devoted grandmother to Isla. Sadly missed by her loving husband, sons, sister Anne, brothers Mike, James and Gerard, granddaughter, daughter-in-law Sarah, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. A private funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings. When the current circumstances have passed the family look forward to celebrating Kaye’s life with friends and extended family at a later date. Those who would have liked to attend Kaye’s funeral; but due to current restrictions cannot, may view by following the link below on Tuesday morning (13th July 2021) at 11am. https://www.castleknockparish.ie/webcam

The death has occurred of Breda Reidy (née Egan) of Castlecourt, Fitzhaven, South Circular Road, Limerick, formerly of Roches Row, Roches Street and late Telecom. On July 9 2021, peacefully in the superb care of Thorpes Nursing Home and surrounded by family who loved her. Beloved wife of the late Paul. Sadly missed by her loving brother Frank (England), nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. A private Requiem Mass, for family and close friends, will take place on Monday (12th July) at 11.30am in St Joseph’s Church, O’Connell Avenue with burial afterwards in Mount St Oliver Cemetery. Breda’s Requiem Mass will be live streamed.

