Deaths in Limerick - July 9, 2021

The death has occurred of John Phillips of Glasgow Park, Roxborough Road, Limerick city.

Very deeply regretted by his loving family, wife Kathleen, daughter Diane; sons Gerard, Edward, Richard and Leonard; grandchildren, nephews, nieces, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, all other extended family, kind neighbours and many friends.

Requiem Mass, for family and close friends, will take place at 10am on Monday (July 12) in Our Lady Queen Of Peace Church, followed by burial in Mt St Oliver Cemetery.

Family flowers only, please, Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

_________________________

The death has occurred of Mary McCarthy (née O'Keeffe) of Mortalstown, Ardpatrick, Limerick. Late of Freemount, Cork.

Predeceased by her husband Francis and her mother Mary. Sadly missed by her Dad Mossie her sister Breeda (Kelly); brothers James, Denis and Henry, boyfriend Donie, brother in-law Adrian, sister’s in-law Aileen, Marie, Michelle nieces and nephews, good neighbours, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass on Saturday (July 10) at 11.30am at St Patrick's church, Ardpatrick followed by burial afterwards at Kilfinane Cemetery.

The Funeral Mass will be live-streamed here.

_________________________

The death has occurred of Pamela Flood (née Hickey) of Churchfields, Clonlara, County Clare. Formerly of Pennywell, Limerick.

Deeply missed by her heartbroken husband Paul; children Jessica, Jack and Charlotte; mother Mona and her late father Jack, brother Graham, close family Shane, Bronagh, Anna and Neilus aunts Anne, Dolores and Margaret, mother-in-law Margaret, father-in-law Dereck, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

A private Funeral Mass, for family and friends, will be celebrated in St. Senans Church, Clonlara on Tuesday (July 13) at 11am followed by cremation in Shannon Crematorium at 1pm.

Pamela's Funeral cortège will leave the family home at 10.45am (approximately) on the way to the church.

No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

_________________________

The death has occurred of Nora Delee (née Long) of Gardenfield, Monagea, Newcastle West, Limerick.

Beloved wife of the late Michael. Pre-deceased by her brothers Jack and Tom; sisters Nell, Sheila and Doreen.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sons Seamus and Tom; daughters Sheila (O'Flynn) and Mairead (Collins); daughters- in-law Lisa and Helen; sons-in-law Mike and John; sisters Chris Ahern and Nancy Sexton; brothers Willie and Charlie, much loved grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Nora's remains will leave her daughter Sheila's house on Sunday (July 11) at 12pm and will travel to Monagea Church via Gardenfield for a private Funeral Mass at 1pm. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

May they all rest in peace