Deaths in Limerick - Thursday, July 8, 2021

The death has occurred of Sandra O'Connor (née Lipper) of St. Patrick's Road, Limerick City. Very deeply regretted by her loving family, husband Patrick, son Niall, daughter Sarah, sister Marion, brothers Michael and Adrian, nieces, nephews, all other extended family and many friends. Arriving for private requiem Mass on Monday (12th July), for family and close friends, in St John's Cathedral at 11.00am. Cremation afterwards in Shannon Crematorium for 1pm. For neighbours and friends who wish to express their respect for Sandra, the funeral cortège will pass down St Patrick's Road, turning on Ballysimon for Greenhill Road, to pass Sandra's family residence at 10.30am approximately en route to the church for requiem Mass.

The death has occurred of Ian O'Doherty of Castletroy, Limerick, formerly of South Circular Road, Limerick and late of Banta Global, Turnkey. On 6th July 2021, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of the Mater Hospital Dublin, after a illness borne with great courage. Sadly missed by his loving daughter Ava and her mum Helen, mother-in-law Anna, brother-in-law Mark, sisters-in-law Siobhan, Meadhbh and Aoife, nephew Jack, nieces Eve, Emma, and Holly, aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and a wide circle of close friends. A private Requiem Mass, for family and close friends, will take place on Monday (12th July) at 12.00 noon in Monaleen Church, Castletroy, followed by Cremation Service at Shannon Crematorium at 2pm. Ian’s Requiem Mass will be streamed. Ian’s family wish to express a special word of thanks to the staff of the Mater Hospital for their care of Ian.

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Lily) Sheehan (née Williams) of West Singland Road, Garryowen, Limerick. Late of William's Lane. Predeceased by husband Christy. Very deeply regretted by her loving family, daughters Josephine, Marie, Annette, Caroline, Jacqueline and Clodagh, sons Aidan, Ger, Fergus and Bernard, grand-children, great grand-children, brother Eric, nephews, nieces all other relatives, kind neighbours and many friends. Requiem Mass, for family and close friends, will take place at 12.30pm on Monday (July 12) in St. John's Cathedral. For neighbours and friends who wish to express their respect for Lily, the funeral cortège will pass via Garryown Road after Mass, followed by burial in Mt St Oliver Cemetery.