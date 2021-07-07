Deaths in Limerick - July 7, 2021

The death has occurred of Tadgh O'Regan of Iona, Kilmeedy, Limerick.

Predeceased by his brother Tom; Beloved husband of Teresa (née Geary) and adored Dad of Eileen, Tim and Bríd.

Deeply missed by his wife, son, daughters; sons-in-law Gary and Richie; daughter-in-law Louise; grandchildren Anna, Ciara, Tadhg and Oisín; sister Elsie, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, wonderful neighbours and friends.

Removal from his home on Thursday (July 8) at 1.30pm to St. Ita’s Church, Kilmeedy for Requiem Mass at 2pm - click here for live-stream.

Burial afterwards in the local Cemetery.

House strictly private please.

No flowers, donations, if desired, to The Irish Kidney Association.

_________________________

The death has occurred of Fidelis Doogue McGrath (née O'Brien) of 77 Darwood, Newcastle West, Limerick.

Deeply regretted by her husband Michael; daughters Sharon and Caroline; son Brian, sister, brothers, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass, private for family only, will take place in the Church of The Immaculate Conception, Newcastle West this Saturday (July 10) at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice.

_________________________

The death has occurred of William (Bill) Collins of Oxford, England and formerly of Cappanihane, Granagh and Ballinruane, Kilmeedy, County Limerick.

Predeceased by his sister Mary, brothers Patrick, Jack, Denis, Jim, Bertie, Pat Joe, Dan and Mike.

Sadly missed by his brother Christy and sister Margaret; sister-in-law Nora, brother-in-law Richard Irwin, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

Arriving at St. Joseph's Church, Granagh, for 11am Requiem Mass on Friday (July 9) with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

_________________________

The death has occurred (in Novato, California) of Catherine (Rena) CAREW (née Costello). Formerly of Railway Road, Abbeyfeale, Limerick.

Daughter of the late Denis and Mamie. Sadly missed by her loving husband Tony; daughters Adrianne and Deirdre; sons Kevin and Brian; sons-in-law David and Brad; daughter-in-law Christine; grandchildren; sisters Anne Hastings (Chicago), Marian Moylan (Chicago) and Noreen O’Sullivan (Arizona); brothers Dan (Kilmorna) and John (Abbeyfeale); brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, all her extended family and friends.

Funeral will take place in Novato, California on Friday at 7pm (Irish Time).

May they all rest in peace