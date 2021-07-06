Deaths in Limerick - July 6, 2021

The death has occurred of Nora Fitzgerald (née Lenihan)

Oh Hill View Main Street, Ballybunion, Kerry and Mountcollins

Died peacefully, surrounded by her loving family at Beechwood House Nursing Home, Newcastle West. Predeceased by her loving husband, Jim, sons, Billy and Richard. Deeply regretted by her loving daughter, Kathleen (Galway) son, Michael (Dublin) daughter-in-law, Shirley, grandchildren, Nicholas and Niamh, her special niece and Godchild, Catherine Lenihan, Mountcollins, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May her resilient soul rest in peace

Reposing at her daughter, Kathleen`s home, Cois Farraige, on Kit Ahern Rd on Wednesday. Departing on Thursday morning for 11.00am Mass in St. John's Church, Ballybunion, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery, St. John's. We kindly ask that all respect the current HSE and government guidelines regarding Covid-19.

*******

The death has occurred of Sister Margaret Mary Herlihy

Of Clogher, Bruree

Of the Presentation Convent, Matlock, English Province, died peacefully in Presentation Sisters Care Centre on July 3, 2021. Sister Margaret Mary served in teaching ministry in several communities in the English Province.

May her gentle soul rest in peace

Daughter of the late Joanna and Denis Herlihy, Clogher, Bruree and sister of Betty, Ellen, Denis and David and the late Nora, Kitty, Mary, Joan, Paddy, Johnny, Mickie, Tom and Jim. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her Presentation Sisters, her family, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass will be held in Matlock Convent Chapel on Tuesday, July 13 at 11am, followed by burial in the community cemetery. The funeral will take place with limited numbers due to government restrictions regarding public gatherings. Mass will be live streamed via the following link: http://zten.co.uk/sr-margaret-mary-herlihy/

*******

The death has occurred of Mary Macro (née Houlihan)

Of Deel Manor, Askeaton,

On July 6, 2021, peacefully at home after a long illness bravely borne. Sadly missed by her loving husband Mick, daughter Elaine, son Marcus, son-in-law Bruce, grand-daughters Kayleigh and Terri, grandson-in-law Andrew, great-grand-daughters Lilly and Florence, great-grandson Finley, sisters Liz and Margaret, brothers-in-law Jonathan and Chris, sisters-in-law Sally, Adrienne, Holly, Florrie plus nephews, nieces, kind neighbours and many friends both here in Ireland and England.

May Mary rest in peace.

The funeral cortege will leave Kieran Madigan's Funeral Home, Askeaton on Friday, July 9, to arrive for 11am service at St Mary’s RC Church, Askeaton followed by 1pm service at Shannon Crematorium.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to www.cancer.ie and please highlight donation to nursing services.

Please adhere to Government guidelines to avoid the spread of Covid-19. If you cannot attend the funeral the church service (only) will be live streamed, link to follow.

*******

The death has occurred of Fr Donatus McNamara OFM Cap.

Of Dublin, Glin and Cork

Fr Donatus McNamara OFM Cap. (Lusaka, Zambia - late of Cork, Dublin and Glin). Passed away (peacefully) on July 5, 2021 in the loving care of the Assisi Sisters and staff at St Clare’s Hospital, Makeni, Lusaka. Beloved son of the late Thomas and Bridget McNamara. Sadly missed by his loving nieces and nephews in Limerick and Offaly, his Capuchin Confreres, extended family and friends.

Funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday morning, July 7, 2021, at 11am at The Capuchin Novitiate, Camerino, Lusaka.

*******

The death has occurred of Donald Richard (Donal) Ryan

Of Ballsbridge, Dublin and Limerick

On July 5, 2021, peacefully at St Vincent’s University Hospital. Sadly missed by his loving wife Lynne, her children Andrew, Sharon and Amanda, his sister Grainne and her husband Paul and their children Jody, Paul, Ronan and Aideen, extended family and friends, especially all those at Lansdowne FC, Old Crescent RFC and Castle Golf Club.

Rest in peace

Due to government guidelines on public gatherings a private family funeral Mass will take place on Saturday, July 10 at 11.00 am in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Donnybrook which can be viewed on the parish webcam https://donnybrookparish.ie/webcam.

*******

The death has occurred of Mary Ryan (née O'Dwyer)

Of Green Road, Murroe

Ryan (Nee O’Dwyer), Mary, Green Road, Murroe. On July 5, 2021 peacefully in the loving care of St. Anthony’s Nursing Home, Pallasgreen. Beloved wife of the late Mattie. Sadly missed by her loving daughter Eilis, son in law Alan Barry, grandchildren Aoife, Saoirse, and Cathal, sisters Bridget Cooper and Nonie Ryan, brother in law Peter Cooper, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends.

Rest in peace

Arriving on Thursday, July 8, at The Holy Rosary Church, Murroe, for requiem Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Abington Cemetery. Please adhere to government guidelines to avoid the spread of Covid 19. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

*******

The death has occurred of Sr Bridget Mary Ambrose

Of Shanagolden

South Africa, formerly of Ballycormack, Shanagolden. Beloved sister of Fr John (MHM), Tom, Mary (Sr Raphael), Catherine, Ita, Con, Pat, Anne, Sr Nora, Frances and William. Sr Bridget will be greatly missed by her loving and heartbroken siblings, nephews, nieces, grandnephews and grandnieces, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law,cousins, friends and especially by the Sisters of her community (the Sisters of Nazareth) and the local communities she served in her adopted homeland of South Africa, where she spent 56 years as a dedicated servant of God.

May she rest in the peace of Christ.

Funeral Mass and burial will take place in Johannesburg, South Africa.

A family requiem Mass for Sr Bridget will take place in Shanagolden church on Friday, July 9, 2021 at 7pm in accordance with current HSE and government guidelines and with a limit of 50 people.

The requiem Mass will be live streamed on https://youtu.be/wmHiNi-rJHo

*******

The death has occurred of Arthur Gilliard

Of Ballingrane, Askeaton

Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family. Husband of the late Lil. Sadly missed by his family Heather, Hazel, John, Sarah, Mark, Jennifer, grandchildren, sisters Olive and Margaret, nephews, nieces, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother-in-law, relatives, kind neighbours and many friends.

"At Rest"

Removal to Holy Trinity church, Rathkeale on Wednesday for service at 2pm. Burial afterwards in Nantenan Graveyard. Service will be livestreamed. Click on link https://youtu.be/-6Wn_esXm_4

House private, please.