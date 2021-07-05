Deaths in Limerick: Monday, July 5, 2021

The death has occurred of Breda Walsh (née Kennedy), Tubber, Caherconlish; late of Bank Place, Doon and The Maternity Hospital Limerick.

Predeceased by her parents Ned and Kitty Kennedy. Very deeply regretted by her loving family, husband Michael, daughter Karen (Hospital), son Michael, son in-law William, grandchildren Dara and Fiadh, sisters in-law, brother in-law, nephews, nieces all other relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May She Rest In Peace

For those wishing to pay their respects, Breda will be reposing in Cross's Funeral Home Ballyneety from 2pm to 7pm Wednesday (7th) and (please note family will not be in attendance). Arriving for 11.30am Thursday in Caherconlish Church with burial afterwards adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Animal Welfare.

In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral will be limited to fifty people. Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section on rip.ie or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross's Funeral Directors, 2 Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Joseph Molloy, Late of Br. Russell House and St Munchin's street, St. Mary's Park.

Son of the late John and Nora Molloy. Very deeply regretted by his loving family, daughter Amy, step-daughter Denise and step-son Wesley, grandchildren Nikita, Chloe and Robyn, brothers and sisters, son in-law, all other relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Requiem Mass, for family and close friends, will take place at 11am on Wednesday (July 7th) in St. Mary's Church, Arthlunkard Street, followed by burial in Mt St Oliver Cemetery.

In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral will be limited to fifty people. Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered to.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section on rip.ie or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross's Funeral Directors, 2 Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.