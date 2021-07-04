Deaths in Limerick: Sunday July 4, 2021

The death has occurred of Oliver Ahern Quarry Rd., Thomond Gate, Killeely, Limerick / Meelick, Clare. Late of Treaty Sarsfield Hurling Club. Passed away peacefully in Norwell, Boston USA. Deeply regretted by his loving family in America, brother of the late Patrick, Edward and Michael.

Funeral to take place in St. Helen's Church, Norwell USA on Tuesday (6th July). Mass will be celebrated in St. John the Baptist Church Meelick at a later date.

Message of sympathy can be sent to Mc Mahon Funeral Director's.

If you would like to write a condolence please do so on the link below.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Peter J Doherty (Jnr) Ashhill, Kilmallock, Limerick. Peacefully, in Stanes, England. Survived by sisters Mary & Theresa (Terri), nephew Stephen, nieces Rachel, Joanne & Shannon, brothers-in-law Pat & Jeff, grandnephews and grandniece, family and friends

R.I.P

Funeral Mass Monday 5th July 2021 in Hanworth Crematorium Middlesex England. Memorial Mass will take place in Kilmallock and his ashes laid to rest at a later date.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Teresa Foley (née McMahon) Lower Main Street, Rathkeale, Limerick / Cratloe, Clare. Peacefully in the tender care of Caherass Nursing Home Croom. Predeceased by her loving husband Sean.

Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Trish, son John, granddaughter Áine, brother Tom, beloved nephews and nieces, sister-in-law Kay, dear friends and neighbours. Rest in peace.

Funeral cortege will leave Magner's Funeral Home Rathkeale on Friday July 9th at 12.45p.m. (approx) via Main Street for Requiem Mass in St. Mary's Church Rathkeale at 1p.m. Burial afterwards in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers and sympathy cards to the Alzheimers Society if desired. To donate click on the link https://alzheimer.ie/get-involved/become-a-friend-support-asi/donate/

Mass will be live streamed link to follow.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Michael SCANLON Knockbrack, Abbeyfeale, Limerick. Michael Scanlon, Knockbrack, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick and Limerick City & County Council, who passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 3rd 2021 at Mercy University Hospital Cork. Michael is very sadly missed by his loving wife Ellen, sons Michael and Joe, daughter Sheila, brother James, daughter-in-law Lee-Anne, son-in-law Colin, grandchildren Juliana and Pádraig, nieces Sheaniane and Nicole, father-in-law Joe, mother-in-law Lil, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, cousins, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Rest In Peace

A Private Family Funeral will take place for immediate family due to Government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings. In compliance with the current HSE guidelines the number attending church will be limited to fifty people.

Funeral cortege will depart Michael’s home on Tuesday at 10.15am on route to the Church of the Assumption, Abbeyfeale, to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11am. Requiem Mass will then be live streamed on the following link: www.churchservices.tv/abbeyfealeparish. Burial afterwards in Reilig Íde Naofa Abbeyfeale.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the Condolence Book at the bottom of this page or send Mass cards and letters of sympathy by post c/o Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick. You may also send your condolences by email to: harnettsfuneralhome@gmail.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Michael Sheehan Castlegray, Pallaskenry, Limerick, July 3rd 2021, peacefully, at his home.

Son of the late Michael (Junior) and Margaret (Doll) Sheehan and sister Margaret. Very deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife Sheila, daughters Leah, Laura and Susan, son-in-law Bryan, adoring grandchildren Sophia and Eva, loving sister Tina, brother-in-law Ned, nephews nieces, relatives, kind neighbours and his many friends.

Rest in Peace

Michael's funeral cortege will leave his home on Monday morning at 11.30am, passing his former home at Breskamore, en route to the Church of The Blessed Virgin, Patrickswell, for a private family funeral Mass at 12 Noon, confined to 50 people, with burial immediately afterwards in St Mary's New Cemetery, Patrickswell. As per Covid guidelines, while adhering to government directions.

House private, please. Family flowers only, please. Donations, in lieu, to the Irish Cancer Society.

Mass will be live streamed at www.pwbbparish.com. Condolence Book open via the link below. Cards and letters of sympathy can be posted to Daffy's Funeral Home, Croom.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------

To leave a message of condolence, click here: