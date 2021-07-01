Funeral arrangements confirmed for Limerick motorist who died unexpectedly

THE MOTORIST who died unexpectedly while driving near the Annacotty Business Park on Wednesday afternoon has been named as Billy Godfrey from Old Road, Oola.

Aged in his mid-sixties, Billy has been remembered fondly by all who knew him. While the garda investigation continues into the incident it is understood he may have suffered a medical issue.

Billy was vastly experienced behind the wheel as he drove for a living. There was no collision with any other vehicle or a ditch.

The road between Annacotty and Murroe was closed for several hours yesterday to facilitate technical and forensic examinations of the scene.

Local councillor Martin Ryan says it is a very sad time for the Godfrey family.

"It's a tragic thing to happen. My heart goes out to the family at this time. The Godfrey family would be very well known and highly respected in Oola and east Limerick," said Cllr Ryan.

Former county councillor, Joe Meagher, from Oola, said Billy was a very popular member of the local community.

"Nobody would have a bad word to say about Billy. He was a great man for the GAA all his life. He was very committed to Oola GAA Club and was involved with training lots of younger teams over the years. He was also very involved with Kilfeacle Rugby Club in Tipperary," said Mr Meagher.

Both Oola GAA Club and Kilfeacle RFC are mentioned in his death notice, which has been published this Thursday.

"His father was William and he comes from a big family," said Mr Meagher who expressed his condolences to all Billy's family, relatives and friends.

Predeceased by his sister Geraldine, Billy is sadly missed by his heartbroken partner Colette, sisters Bernie, Joan, Betty, Vera, Mary, Kathleen, Pauline and Pat, brothers-in-law, aunts, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, the Moloney Family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

His funeral cortege will leave Colette’s house on Saturday morning at 11am for Requiem Mass in the Church of the Sacred Heart Oola at 11.30am.

Burial will take place afterwards in the old cemetery Oola.

May he rest in peace.