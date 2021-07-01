Deaths in Limerick: Thursday July 1, 2021

The death has occurred of Catherine FORDE (née Hayes) Dirreen, Athea, Limerick / Glin, Limerick Catherine Forde (nee Hayes), late of, Erdington, Birmingham and formerly of Dirreen, Athea and Glenagragra, Glin, Co. Limerick, who died on June 2nd 2021. Predeceased by her parents John and Josephine Hayes and her uncle Buddy Furey. Catherine passed away peacefully at home, in the care of her loving family and is very sadly missed by her heartbroken husband Eddie, son James, daughter Jacqueline, son-in-law Jeff Harding, granddaughter Ella Mae, brothers John and Mike, sisters Birdie, Mary and Joan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. May her gentle soul rest in peace.

Requiem Mass will take place in accordance with Government guidelines, on 5th July at 11.30 in Erdington Abbey, Sutton Road, Birmingham.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Billy Godfrey Old Road, Oola, Limerick. Godfrey (Old Road, Oola, Co. Limerick) June 30th 2021, unexpectedly, Billy (former member of Oola GAA Club and Kilfeacle RFC). Predeceased by his sister Geraldine. Sadly missed by his heartbroken partner Colette, sisters Bernie, Joan, Betty, Vera, Mary, Kathleen, Pauline and Pat, brothers-in-law, aunts, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, the Moloney family, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in peace.

Funeral cortege leaving Colette’s house on Saturday morning at 11 o’c for Requiem Mass in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Oola at 11.30 o’c, burial afterwards in the old cemetery, Oola. Requiem Mass will be streamed live (link to follow).

If you wish to leave a message of sympathy you can do so in the condolence section below. Please adhere to Government Guidelines re Covid-19, (max 50 people in the Church).

--------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Valerie Nestor (née Sheehy) Foxfield, Ballygeale, Patrickswell, Limerick. Valerie Nestor (Nee Sheehy) (Foxfield, Ballygeale, Patrickswell, Co. Limerick and late of Nestor Bros).

June 30, 2021, at home; dearly loved wife of the late Joe and very dear mother to Vicky (Kearns), Annabelle (Manning), Simon and mother-in-law to Rose, Joe and Jonathan. Grandmother to Leah, Rachel, Sam, Joe and Callum. Beloved sister to Michael, Niall, Darby (RIP), Hugh and Richard. Greatly missed by her sisters in law Arnetta, Denise and Marion, nieces and nephews Nessa, Cathal, Ian, Jack, Ward, Patrick, Joelyn, Cian, Cillian and a wide circle of friends.

Requiem Mass on Monday, 5th of July at 11 O' Clock at the Sacred Heart Church, The Crescent, Limerick followed by burial in St. Nicholas Cemetery, Adare. Died peacefully fortified by the rites of Our Holy Mother, the Church.

"Holy Mary, consoler of the afflicted, pray for us".

In the interests of public health, attendance at the Requiem Mass will be restricted to accord with government guidelines and in line with social distancing protocols. Mass Cards and messages of sympathy can be sent to Thompson’s, Thomas Street, Limerick.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------