Deaths in Limerick: Wednesday June 30, 2021

The death has occurred of Phyllis Byrnes (née Sheehy) Glasgow Park, Roxboro, Limerick. Late of Lenihan Avenue, Prospect, Limerick. Phyllis, died (peacefully) at University Hospital Limerick, following a brief illness, in the presence of her loving family.

Pre deceased by her loving husband John (Junior) Byrnes and her siblings Esther, Michael, Ann, Stephen, Jane, Neaty, Anthony and Rita. Very deeply regretted by her nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, other relatives, friends and neighbours. May She Rest in Peace

Requiem Mass, for family and close friends, will take place at 11am on Friday (July 2nd) in Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Janesboro, followed by burial in Mount St. Lawrence (extension) Cemetery.



In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral will be limited to fifty people. Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section below or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

Donations, if desired, to Ward 6B, University Hospital Limerick.

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Bessie) MC NAMARA (née Carroll) West Singland Road, Garryowen, Limerick. Bessie died peacefully at Milford Hospice on 29th June, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Gus and dearest mother of Anthony, Jean & Ken. Sadly missed by her loving sisters Patsy & Marie, brother Michael, daughters-in-law Marie & Siobhán, son-in-law Joey, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and her many close friends & neighbours.

Rest in Peace

Requiem Mass will take place in St. John’s Cathedral on Friday, 2nd July, at 11am and will be streamed live. Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

The funeral cortege will travel after Mass via Greenhills road, Garryowen stopping at the junction of West Singland Road at 12.15pm approx.

Please observe current Covid-19 restrictions regarding attendance at funerals.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the rip.ie condolences section (below), through the death notices section of our website: www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

The death has occurred of Josephine (Louie) Reynolds (née McCarthy) Geraldine Villas, Garryowen, Limerick. Formerly of Crabbsland, Ballysimon, Co. Limerick. Died peacefully, at St. John's Hospital, Limerick

Pre deceased by her husband Gerry Reynolds and her siblings Tom, Paddy, Nora, Mary and Rita. Very deeply regretted by her nephews, nieces, her carer Mary Madden, neighbour and friend Ann Walsh, other relatives and friends. May She Rest in Peace

Requiem Mass, for family and close friends, will take place at 2pm on Thursday (July 1st) in St. Patrick's Church, Donoughmore, followed by burial in Donoughmore Cemetery.

In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral will be limited to fifty people. Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section below or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

The death has occurred of Nancy Hayes (née McNamara) Emily Place, off Mary's Street, Limerick City, Limerick. Nancy, died (peacefully) at University Hospital Limerick

Beloved wife of the late Patrick and mother of the late baby Helena. Very deeply regretted by her daughter Sharon, sons Christy, John, Gerard, Noel, Gay and Patrick, son-in-law Declan, grandchildren Darragh, Lee, Melissa and Louise, great-grandchildren, sisters Jean Halvey and Rita Cain (U.K.), brothers-in-law Tony Halvey and Jim Hannon, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Requiem Mass, for family and close friends, will take place at 10am on Saturday (July 3rd) in St. Mary's Church, Athlunkard Street. Mass will be streamed live (link to follow) Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral will be limited to fifty people. Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section below or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Alzheimers Society of Ireland.

The death has occurred of Mary Lyons (née O'Connor) Ballymac, Manister, Croom, Limerick. Mary Lyons (nee O'Connor) Ballymac, Mainster, Croom, Co Limerick. June 29th 2021 peacefully at Bantry Hospital.

Beloved wife of the late Michael, very deeply regretted by her sorrowing sons John and Michael-Conor, daughter Fiona (Doyle), daughters in law Mona and Carmel, son in law Denis, adoring grandchildren Aoife, Sarah, Natalie, Isabelle, Connor, Christopher and Kieran, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours and her many friends. Rest in peace.

Mary's funeral cortege will leave her home in Ballymac on Friday at 11:30 am (EIRCODE: V35 EW90) to arrive for a private family funeral mass confined to 50 people in St Michael's Church, Mainster with burial immediately afterwards to the adjoining cemetery.

As per covid guidelines while adhering to government directions. Condolence Book open via the link below.

Mass cards and letters of sympathy can be posted to Daffy's Funeral Home, Croom.

