Deaths in Limerick - June 29, 2021

The death has occurred of Ellen Boyce (née Walsh) of Garryfine, Bruree, Limerick and Charleville, Cork.

Beloved wife of the late William, mother of Mary (Delee), Pat, Diane (Mullane) & Michael. Deeply regretted by her daughters, sons, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law Deidre & Patricia, sons-in-law Jerry and John, sister Peg (UK), nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12 noon at St Munchin's Church, Rockhill, Bruree with burial afterwards at Colmanswell Cemetery.

_______________________________

The death has occurred of Josephine Gleeson (née Moloney) of Rhebogue Avenue, Corbally, Limerick. Formerly of Doonass, Clonlara, County Clare.

Beloved Wife of the late John and dearly loved mother of Tim, Marie (Meehan) and Sean.

Predeceased by her brother Patrick and missed by her loving son-in-law Ger, daughter-in-law Susan, grandchildren Eoin, Katie, Aoibhinn and Cormac, extended family, friends and kind neighbours.

Requiem Mass, for family only, will take place in St Nicholas' Church, Westbury on Thursday (July 1) at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Kilmurry Cemetery. Josephine’s Requiem Mass will be live-streamed here.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

_______________________________

The death has occurred of Edward (Ned) Lawlor of St Mary's Park, Rathkeale.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Kathleen, sons Patrick, Michael, Eddie, Gus and John; daughters Mary, Nora and Kathleen; grandchildren; brothers Con and Pat; sisters Mary and Ann (USA), sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family in Nenagh, other relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Requiem Mass, for family and close friends only, will take place at 11am on Thursday (July 1) in St Mary's Church, Rathkeale, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The Funeral cortege will pass the family home after Mass.

_______________________________

The death has occurred of Brigid (Breda) O'Rourke of Collins Park, Dublin. Formerly of Ballylanders, Limerick.

Predeceased by her loving husband Michael. Sadly missed by her children Helen, Peter, Michael, Siobhan, Sinead, and Brian; daughters-in-law Sheila and Amanda; sons-in-law Eamon, Gifford and David, grandchildren Amanda and her husband Karl, Alan and his wife Katie, Mhairead, Maighdlin, Aoibhe and Ben, great-grandchildren Sophie, Jamie and Cody; sisters Peggy, Nellie, Maura and Kitty, brothers Seamus and Tom, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and neighbours.

Funeral Mass, strictly private, will take place on Friday (July 2) at 12.30pm - click here for live stream.

May they all rest in peace