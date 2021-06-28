Deaths in Limerick: Monday, June 28, 2021

The death has occurred of Martha O'Donnell, Lurriga Road, Patrickswell.

Peacefully in the wonderful care of all the staff at St Gobnaits Nursing Home, Ballyagran.

Sister of the late John. Very deeply regretted by her sorrowing sister Joan (Foley), sister in law Maureen, nephews, nieces, relatives and her family at St Gobnaits.

Rest in peace.

Martha's funeral cortege will leave her niece Gloria's home on Wednesday at 11 am to arrive for 11:30 am private family Funeral Mass at the Church of the Blessed Virgin, Patrickswell, which is limited to 50 people at present. Burial immediately afterwards in Shanavougha Cemetery, Granagh.

As per Covid guidelines while adhering to government directions, Mass will be live streamed on www.pwbbparish.com

Condolence Book Open on rip.ie

Cards and letters of sympathy can be posted to Daffy's Funeral Home, Croom.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Patrick O'Brien, Coolamber Close, Cobh, and Ballingarry; retired Military Police, Collins Barracks.

Peacefully in the loving care of all at Brookfield Care Centre, Leamlara. Beloved husband of the late Martha (nee Irwin) & much - loved father of Mary & Anne. Sadly missed & lovingly remembered by his daughters, sons in law Richard & Diarmuid, grandchildren Zak & Lea, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives & friends.

May Patrick Rest In peace

Patrick's funeral cortege will leave Cahill's Funeral Home, Newtown Rd., Cobh on Wednesday, 30th of June, at 10.30am en route to St. Colman's Cathedral for a private family only (max 50 people) Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in Old Church Cemetery.

Patrick's Requiem Mass will be live streamed on Wednesday, 30th June, at 11am on www.cobhcathedralparish.ie

Those who would have liked to attend Patrick's Requiem Mass but due to current restrictions cannot do so, can leave a personal message in the condolence section on rip.ie

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Mary Kelly, Rathkeale.

Peacefully on June 28th 2021, in the exceptional care of the staff in Milford Care Centre.

Sadly missed by her son John, daughter-in-law Noelle, grandchildren TJ, Aoife, Juliette, brother Vincent, nieces, nephews and their families, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Arriving at St.Mary's Church, Rathkeale this Tuesday, June 29th, for 11.30am Requiem Mass. The Funeral cortége will proceed to Shannon crematorium afterwards for a private family service.

Mass can be viewed here

No flowers Please. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

In compliance with current HSE guidelines, Mary's Funeral Mass will be limited to family & friends only (50 max). Condolences can be sent to O' Grady Funeral Directors, Ballingarry or by clicking the link on rip.ie

Thank you for your understanding during this difficult time.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Mary Frances Culligan (née Coughlan), Sheelin Road, Caherdavin, and formerly of Janesboro and late resident of Athlunkard Nursing Home, Westbury, Corbally.



June 25th 2021 (peacefully) in her sleep, at Athlunkard Nursing Home.



Pre deceased by her loving husband Vincent, sisters Celine O’Brien, and Teresa Wallace, brothers Leo (UK) and Joe and son-in-law Robert (UK).



Deeply missed by her daughter Maureen, son Kieran, brother Sean, sister Nuala, grandchildren Laura, Sean and Patrick, daughter-in-law Lisa, son-in-law Anthony and will be greatly missed by all those knew and loved her in particular her extended family and friends.



May She Rest in Peace



Requiem Mass, for family and close friends, will take place at 12.30pm on Wednesday (June 30th) in Christ the King Church, Caherdavin.

Mass will be streamed live (to view click here)

Funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium to arrive for 2pm Service.

Cremation Service will be streamed live (to view please go to Shannon Crematorium and enter the password 14MFCC)

In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral will be limited to fifty people. Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section on rip.ie or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Alzheimers Society of Ireland.

(To donate online click here)