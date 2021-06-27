Deaths in Limerick: Sunday June 27, 2021

The death has occurred of Mary Frances Culligan (née Coughlan) Sheelin Road, Caherdavin, Limerick / Janesboro, Limerick June 25th 2021 (peacefully) in her sleep, at Athlunkard Nursing Home.



Pre deceased by her loving husband Vincent, sisters Celine O’Brien, and Teresa Wallace, brothers Leo (U.K.) and Joe and son-in-law Robert (U.K.).



Deeply missed by her daughter Maureen, son Kieran, brother Sean, sister Nuala, grandchildren Laura, Sean and Patrick, daughter-in-law Lisa, son-in-law Anthony and will be greatly missed by all those knew and loved her in particular her extended family and friends.



May She Rest in Peace



In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral will be limited to fifty people. Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section below or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Alzheimers Society of Ireland.

The death has occurred of Christy Murphy Caum-Ire, Faha, Patrickswell, Limerick / Garryspillane, Limerick June 26th 2021, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick.

Very deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife Catherine, sons John, Stephan, Eoghan, daughter Sinéad (Dunworth), daughters-in-law Olive, Ismery, Lindsay, son in law Mark, adoring grandchildren, Lazaro, Gabriela, Kate, Ethan, Conor, Sophie, Leah and Jack, brother John, sisters Millie, Mary-Teresa, Jenny and Anne, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews Nieces, relatives, kind neighbours and his many friends.

Rest in peace.

Christy’s funeral cortege will leave his home on Tuesday at 1:30 to arrive for a private family funeral mass at 2 pm at the Church of The Blessed Virgin Patrickswell, confined to 50 people in attendance with burial immediately afterwards in St. Mary's New Cemetery, Patrickswell.

As per covid guidelines, while adhering to government directions, mass will be live streamed on www.pwbbparish.com

Cards and sympathies can be posted to

Daffy's Funeral Home, Croom.

Condolence Book open via the link below.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Concern.

