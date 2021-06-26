Deaths in Limerick - June 26, 2021

The death has occurred of Mary Martin of 7 Marian Place, Glin, Limerick.

Predeceased by her parents, brothers and sisters. Sadly missed by her nephews, nieces (especially Ann Culhane), grandnephews, grandnieces, great-grandnephews, great-grandnieces, relatives, extended family, very kind neighbours and many friends.

Funeral Mass, for family only, will take place on Monday (June 28) with Requiem Mass at 12 noon in The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Glin. Burial in Kilfergus Cemetery, Glin.

Mass will be live-streamed here.

______________________________

The death has occurred of Seán Casey of London and formerly of Knocknasna, Abbeyfeale, County Limerick.

Sadly missed by his brothers Dan (Abbeyfeale), Pat (Ardagh), sister Sheila (London); brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces Corina, Laura, Karen, Julie, Melanie and Vanessa; nephews Kevin, Mark, Thomas, Kieran, Brendan, Conor, Daniel and John, grandnieces, grandnephews, friends and neighbours in Limerick and in London, especially his friends of 34 years, Barry and Pauline Jones.

Seán's Funeral cortege will depart Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Tuesday (June 29) at 10.30am en route to the Church of the Assumption, Abbeyfeale to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11am - click here for live stream.

Following Requiem Mass, Seán will be laid to rest in St. Molua’s Cemetery, Ardagh. The Funeral cortege will travel via Knocknasna and Athea.

______________________________

The death has occurred of Ann Creedon (née Courtney) of Clounsherick, Newcastle West, Limerick. Formerly of Annascaul, Kerry.

Predeceased by her sisters Sister Evelyn and Maureen.

Deeply regretted by her husband Michael, daughter Elizebeth, brother Martin, sister Bernie, son-in-law Brendan, grandchildren Thomás, Jack and Anna, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.

In accordance with government guidelines, a private family funeral Mass will take place in Castlemahon Church on Monday (June 28) at 12 noon with burial afterward in Killeedy Cemetery.

______________________________

The death has occurred of Marina Delaney (née Costelloe) of Dooneen Road, Woodview Park, Limerick city.

Beloved wife of Paddy. Dearly loved mother of Alan and Kristine. Sadly missed by her loving daughter-in-law Anne, son-in-law Andrew; grandchildren Robert and Rebecca; brothers Pat and Sean, sister Anne (Morris), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Requiem Mass, for family only, will take place at Christ the King Church, Caherdavin on Tuesday (June 29) at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery.

Marina’s Requiem Mass will be live-streamed here.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

______________________________

The death has occurred of Daniel (Dan) Dooley of Cullane North, Ballylanders, Limerick. Formerly of Naas/Athy, County Kildare.

Beloved partner of Mary.

Predeceased by his wife Mary Ryan Dooley. Sadly missed by his sons, James and Patrick; daughters, Alice and Marie; sisters Ettie and Rosalieve, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral Mass on Monday (June 28), at 11.30am in St Joseph's Church, Knocklong with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

______________________________

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) O'Brien of St. James' Court, Ennis Road, Limerick city. Formerly of Patrickswell.

Beloved husband of Olive and dearly loved father of Sr. Ailish, Pauline (Doyle), Christopher and Frances (Boylan). Sadly missed by his sons-in-law Pat and Oliver; grandchildren Stephen, Patrick, Paul, Ciara, Tadgh, Luke and Cóirle; sisters Rita and Breda, brother Terence, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Removal will arrive at Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road at 7.30pm on Monday followed by a private Funeral Mass at 11am on Tuesday. Burial afterwards in Clounanna Graveyard, Patrickswell.

Patrick’s Requiem Mass will be live-streamed here.

______________________________

The death has occurred of Ursula Sheahan (née Murray) of Ashbrook Crescent, Ennis Road, Limerick city. Late of Occasions Bridal Wear.

Dearly loved mother of Diane, Paul and Alan. Sadly missed by Pat, daughter-in-law Lulu; grandchildren Jane, Alan, Sarah, Emily and Anna; great-grandchildren Zac and Aaron; brothers Peter and Brendan; sisters-in-law Catherine, Jean, Vera and Claire, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Requiem Mass will take place at Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road, on Monday (June 28) at 11am followed by cremation service in Shannon Crematorium at 1pm.

Family flowers only please.

Ursula's Requiem Mass will be live-streamed here.

May they all rest in peace