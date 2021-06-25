Deaths in Limerick - June 25, 2021

The death has occurred of Gráinne Doogan of Lahinch, County Clare and Limerick.

Predeceased by her father Daniel. Deeply regretted by her mother Loretta, sisters Orla (O’Brien) and Deirdre; brother John, brother-in-law Paul; nephews Conor and Rory, relatives and many friends.

A private family Requiem Mass will take place in St. Joseph’s Church, O’Connell Avenue, Limerick on Monday (June 28) at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Drumcliffe Cemetery, Ennis.

________________________________

The death has occurred of Patrick Costello of Coolbeg, Kildimo, Limerick.

Predeceased by his son Declan, daughter Geraldine, and sister Josephine O’ Regan.

Deeply regretted by his wife Celia, sisters Maureen and Peggy, son in law Syd, granddaughter Nicole, Nieces, Nephews, brothers in law, sisters in law, cousins, relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass on Saturday (June 26) at 2pm in St. Joseph’s Church Kildimo with burial immediately afterwards in Kildimo Cemetery.

The funeral mass will be live-streamed here.

House Private please.

________________________________

The death has occurred of Imelda Hanley (née O'Doherty) of Larch Court, Kennedy Park, Limerick city.

Beloved wife of the late Frank.

Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Mary (O'Connor), Sandra (Collins), and Michele (Devitt); grandchildren, Emma, Darragh, Liam, Cian, Sean, Niamh, Grainne and Cormac; sons in law Derek, John & Rob, all other relatives, kind neighbours and many friends.

Arriving at St John's Cathedral for private Requiem Mass at 11am this Saturday (family and close friends only) - click here for live stream. Burial afterwards at Kilmurry Cemetery.

For neighbours and friends who wish to express their respect for Imelda the funeral cortege will pass Imelda's residence in Kennedy park at 12noon approximately.

________________________________

The death has occurred of Anne Sheahan (née Stackpoole) of Ballyguiltenane, Glin. Formerly of Moyvane, Kerry.

Beloved wife of the late Patrick (Paddy), predeceased by her brothers Tommy and Henry and sisters Nora, Sr. Pauline (Mary) and Bridie.

Sadly missed by her sons Mike (Glin), John (Glin) and Patrick (Listowel); daughters-in-law Ann, Mary and Maura; grandchildren Darren, Paul, Nicola Claire, Anna & Ellen; great-grandchild Caiden, sister Kitty (London) brother Jack (Athea), nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

In accordance with HSE guidelines, a private family Requiem Mass will take place in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Glin at 12 noon on Saturday (June 26), followed by burial in Kilfergus Cemetery, Glin.

The Funeral Mass will be live-streamed here.

For those who wish to form a guard of honour the funeral cortege will depart from Anne's home at 11.15 on Saturday en-route to the church.

Family flowers only.

May they all rest in peace.