Deaths in Limerick: Wednesday June 23, 2021

The death has occurred of Malachy Stephen (Alec) Noonan Frogshall Lane, Ware, Hertfordshire, previously of Keating Street, Pennywell, Limerick. Died 10th of June 2021, peacefully, surrounded by his family at Isabel Hospice.

Will be very sadly missed by his loving wife Eileen, his daughters Louise, Kelley, Joanne, Samantha, Olivia, his sons Mark and Alec, his 17 adored grandchildren, brothers Gerard, Christopher, Brendan and Declan, sister Marion, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. May He Rest in Peace

Mass at 10.30am on Thursday 24th of June at Our Lady’s Catholic Church, Welwyn Garden City, which can be viewed live on www.malachynoonan.muchloved.com followed with a private cremation at 12Pm at Wollensbrook Crematorium, Hoddesdon.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but are unable to do so because of the COVID-19 restrictions are asked to post their personal messages to the family in the condolence section below.

The Noonan Family would like to thank you all for your cooperation and understanding at this difficult time.

No flowers please, donations in lieu would be appreciated by the family to Isabel Hospice.

The death has occurred of Angela HOWLEY (née Coffey) Whithorn, Rathuard, Ballysheedy, Limerick Formerly of Thomondgate

‘A gracious lady, loving wife & mother’

Angela died peacefully, at Milford Hospice. Sadly missed by her loving husband Michael, children Lauraine, Caroline, Tony & Michael, grandchildren Conn (Howley-Trimble) Chloe & Aaron (Kiely), Bradley & Criona (Howley), niece Ann (Carroll), nephews Tony & Sean (Carroll), relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Requiem Mass will take place in Holy Trinity Abbey Church, Adare on Friday 25th June at 12 noon and will be streamed live. Click here to view. Burial afterwards in St. Nicholas’ Cemetery, Adare.

House private please. Please observe current Covid-19 restrictions regarding attendance at funerals.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the rip.ie condolences section (below), through the death notices section of our website: www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

The death has occurred of Philomena (Sister) Harty Patrickswell, Limerick / Limerick City, Limerick / Ennis, Clare. Late Liliac Court, Keyes Park Limerick, Ennis county Clare and Patrickswell. June 22nd 2021. Peacefully at university hospital Limerick. Beloved wife of the late Nea and dear mother of the late Danny.

Very deeply regretted by her sorrowling sons, Eddie, Paddy, Mike, Gerry, Jimmy and Willie, Daughters Bridget, Margaret, Philomena, Nora, Hannah, Kathleen and Martina. Sisters Helen Margaret and Nora. Sons-in-law, daughters -in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives , kind neighbours and her many friends. Rest in peace.

Funeral cortege leaving Daffy’s Funeral Home Croom, Friday morning at 11:30am to arrive at 12 noon for a private family funeral mass in the church of the blessed virgin Mary Patrickswell for 50 people in attendance, with burial immediately afterwards in St. Mary's new cemetery Patrickswell.

Mass will be streamed live at www.pwbbparish.com. Condolence book open via the link below.

As per covid guidelines while adhering to government directions. Mass cards and letter of sympathy can be posted to Daffy’s funeral home Croom.

