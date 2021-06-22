Deaths in Limerick - June 22, 2021

The death has occurred of Barbara Garvey (née Kelly)

Of Caherelly, Grange and Kilmallock

Barbara died, suddenly, at her residence.

Daughter of the late Michael. Very deeply regretted by her children Linda, Michael and Kelly, son-in-law Leo, granddaughter Evelyn, mother Marjorie Kelly (nee Malone), brothers Gerard and Anthony, sisters Liz and Mo, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

May she rest in peace

Barbara's Funeral Cortège will depart from her residence on Friday, June 25 at 11.15am en route to St Ailbe's Church, Ballybricken, for a private requiem Mass, for family and close friends, at 11.30am.

Mass will be streamed live at https://churchcamlive.ie/ballybricken/

Funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium, Shannon, Co. Clare.

Barbara's Funeral Cortege will pass her former home in Greenfields, Rosbrien Road, at 1pm on Friday.

In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral will be limited to 50 people. Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered.

Cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

*******

The death has occurred of Margaret Holt (née Tuohy)

Of St Ita's Terrace, Abbeyfeale

Also late of Swindon, England. Daughter of the late Bill and Joan Tuohy. Loving wife of the late Eric Holt, Mom to Mareka, Nadia, Alisa and Stephen, grandaughter Kya, Son in Law Mark and Alisa's partner Lee, sister of Martin, Marie, Helen, Pat, Johanna, Maurice and Majella, loving nieces, nephews and extended, family.

Funeral service will take place in Swindon on Saturday June 26 at 11am and will be live streamed on the following:

https://www.obitus.com/

username:jemo9603

password 349368

*******

The death has occurred of David James McKane

Of 17, the Grove, Pallasgreen

Formerly of Derry and London, On June 22, 2021, suddenly at his home. Predeceased by his wife Kathleen.

Deeply regretted by his daughters Valerie and Grace Ann, son David, grandchildren Jaydin, Libby and Ciara, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, brother, sisters, nephews, nieces relatives & friends RIP.

Reposing at Ryans' Funeral Home, Pallasgreen, this Wednesday evening from 6pm to 7.30pm. Requiem Mass Thursday at 11.30am in Nicker Church, Pallasgreen, with burial afterwards in St Ibers Cemetery, Crosstown, Co. Wexford arriving at approximately 3.30pm.

The funeral mass will be streamed live at https://churchcamlive.com/nicker-parish/. The funeral will take place in accordance with HSE guidelines.

*******

The death has occurred of Keith James Moynihan

Of The Meadows, Briarfield, Castletroy

Late of Specsavers. On June 21, 2021 peacefully in the loving care of Milford Care Centre. Beloved husband of Sarah. Dearly loved father of Brian, Ruth and baby Luke. Cherished son of Donagh and Patricia. Much loved brother of Elaine and Colin. Sadly missed by his father-in-law Christy, mother-in-law Majella, brother-in-laws Richard and Steven, sisters-in-law Clare and Lucy, uncles, aunts, nephew Aaron, cousins and a wide circle of friends.

May he rest in peace.

A private family requiem Mass will be held in Monaleen Church, Castletroy, this Friday, June 25 at 11.00am with burial afterwards in Abington Cemetery, Murroe.

Keith’s Requiem Mass will be live streamed at https://www.churchservices.tv/monaleen

In the interests of public health, attendance at the requiem Mass will be restricted to accord with government guidelines and in line with social distancing protocols. Mass Cards and messages of sympathy can be sent to Thompson’s, Thomas Street, Limerick.

*******

The death has occurred of Billy O'Connor

Of Churchtown, Newcastle West

Died June 21, 2021 at his home surrounded by his loving wife and family. Much loved husband of Bridie, adored father of Deirdre, Aileen, Cliona, Michael, Oonagh, Liam, Siobhan and his precious grandson Rob. Greatly loved by all his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sadly missed by his sister Kathy (UK), niece, cousins, sons-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May he rest in peace

In accordance with government guidelines a private family funeral mass will take place in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Newcastle West on Thursday, June 24, at 11:30 am. Burial afterwards in Churchtown cemetery. Mass will be live streamed, link to follow. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Friends of St Ita's Hospital. Mass cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Riedy's Undertakers, Newcastle West.

*******

The death has occurred of Fr. Gerard (Gerry) O’Reilly OFM

Pretoria, South Africa and late of, Limerick City

Fr Gerard died on June 21, suddenly in Pretoria. Beloved brother of Miriam (d’Arcy), Willie, Dermot and Noel (predeceased by his brother in law Paddy d’Arcy). Gerard will be greatly missed by his loving and heartbroken family, nephews, nieces, cousins, sisters in law and many friends, especially by the Friars and his parishioners in his adopted homeland of South Africa, where he spent 52 years as a dedicated servant of God.

May he rest in the peace of Christ.

Requiem Mass and burial will be he held in Pretoria on June 28.

Condolences may be expressed by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

*******

The death has occurred of Mary Penny (née Meaney)

Of Merval Drive, Clareview

Mary died peacefully, at Ennis General Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Frank. Sadly missed by her loving children Sean and Liz, son-in-law John, daughter-in-law Gaukhar, grandchildren Christine, Brendan and Siobhán, David and Caitlin; sister Lillian, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in peace.

Requiem Mass will take place in Our Lady of the Rosary Church on Thursday, June 24, at 11am and will be streamed live at https://www.ourladyoftherosaryparishlimerick.ie/web-cam/.

Funeral afterwards to Mount St Oliver Cemetery.

The funeral cortege will pass the family home at 10:45am approx. before Mass.

Please observe current Covid-19 restrictions regarding attendance at funerals.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.