Deaths in Limerick: Monday June 21, 2021

The death has occurred of Mairead Fanning (née Murphy) Mountshannon Road, Lisnagry, Limerick. Mairead died suddenly, Friday 18th June 2021. Deeply regretted by her heartbroken husband Dan, sons Paul & Evan, the girls Jadeine, Rita & Marion, Mairead's Mum Peg, brothers and sisters, Noreen, Gearoid, Fionn, Maura, Paidrin, Caitriona, Sean and Aine, mother-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family, friends and wonderful neighbours. May She Rest in Peace

Requiem Mass, for family and friends, will take place Wednesday, 23rd June, in St Joseph's Church Castleconnell, at 11.30am (limited to 50 people). Mass will be streamed live (to view click here) Cremation afterwards at Shannon Crematorium for 2pm. No flowers, please. Donations, if desired, to Limerick Suicide Watch. In compliance with HSE Government guidelines, please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered. Messages of sympathy may be expressed in the condolence section or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Joseph Cross and sons, 2 Lower Gerald Griffin St, Limerick.

The death has occurred of Christina Hughes Moylish Avenue, Ballynanty, Limerick. Formerly of Hennessy Avenue, Kileely, Limerick. Christina, died (peacefully) at Milford Care Centre. Very deeply regretted by her son Kenneth, daughter Helena, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, extended family and friends. May She Rest in Peace

Requiem Mass, for family and close friends, will take place at 12.00 noon on Thursday (June 24th) in Corpus Christi Church, Moyross. Mass will be streamed live. Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral will be limited to fifty people. Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section below or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of Michael J. Ryan Monaleen, Limerick and formerly of Thomondgate. 20th June 2021 peacefully at University Hospital Limerick surrounded by his wife and loving family. Beloved husband of Lulu, dearly loved father of Stephen, Gemma and Michelle. Sadly missed by his loving daughter-in-law Aisling, sons-in-law Stevie and Paul, his cherished grandchildren Theo, Maggie and Tommy, brother Noel, sister Doreen, brother-in-law Seamus, nephews, nieces, extended family and a large circle of friends

May he Rest in Peace.

A private family Requiem Mass will take place in Our Lady Help of Christians Church, Milford, Castletroy this Thursday (24th June) at 12 noon followed by burial in Kilmurry Cemetery, Castletroy. House private please. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre. Michael’s Requiem Mass will be live streamed

In the interests of public health, attendance at the Requiem Mass will be restricted to accord with government guidelines and in line with social distancing protocols. Mass Cards and messages of sympathy can be sent to Thompson’s, Thomas Street,

The death has occurred of Marie Sherdian (née Stears) Thornbrook, Westbury, Corbally, Limerick / Clare. Peacefully in Milford Care Centre, following a short illness. Dearly beloved wife of the late Vincent. Much loved mother of David, John, Paul, Brendan and Annette. Adored grandmother of Fiona, Stephen, Maria, Mark, Grace, Ellen, Rachel, Isobel and Adam. Survived by her sister Betty, Irene, Bernadette and brother Harry. Sadly missed by her children's partners, relatives, neighbours and her wide network of friends. May she Rest In Peace

Reposing at Mc Mahon's Funeral Home, Blackwater this Wednesday (23rd June) at 11am followed by removal to St. Nicholas Church Westbury for 12noon Mass. Cremation to follow for immediate family in Shannon Crematorium at 4pm approximately. Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the St Nicholas' Parish Webcam. Due to current HSE restrictions on funeral gatherings the Mass will be limited to 50 places. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

The family would like to invite those attending Mass and any others who would like to join us for lunch at Bunratty for 1:30pm. Messages of sympathy can be sent to Mc Mahon Funeral Directors. If you would like to write a condolence please do so on the link below.

The death has occurred of Grace Whyte (née Lloyd) Hazeldene Drive, Ennis Road, Limerick City, Limerick



Grace Whyte (nee Lloyd) (Hazeldene Drive, Ennis Road, Limerick. Late of Todds (Brown Thomas)), June 21st 2021 peacefully at Milford Care Centre. Beloved wife of the late Jim. Dearly loved mother of Michael, Lloyd, Kate, Lisa and the late Jim. Sadly missed by her loving daughter-in-law Kay, sons-in-law Geoff and Alan, her beloved grandchildren Robert, Lloyd, Grace, Matthew, Lisa, Emily, Abi and Charlie, extended family and friends. May She Rest in Peace

A private family Requiem Mass will be held in Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road, this Wednesday (23rd June) at 11.00am with burial afterwards in Mount St. Lawrence (extension) Cemetery.

Grace’s requiem Mass will be live streamed here. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre. In the interests of public health, attendance at the Requiem Mass will be restricted to accord with government guidelines and in line with social distancing protocols. Mass Cards and messages of sympathy can be sent to Thompson’s, Thomas Street, Limerick.

