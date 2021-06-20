Deaths in Limerick: Sunday June 20, 2021
The death has occurred of Peggy McCarthy Love Lane, Charleville, Cork / Effin, Limerick. Peacefully in the tender and loving care of the staff at St Martha's Nursing Home Charleville, beloved sister of the late Breda, Mary, Liam, Charlie and John. Deeply regretted by her sisters-in-law Kay and Kathleen, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May she rest in peace.
Reception into Holy Cross Church Charleville on Monday for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to Effin Cemetery. In keeping with H.S.E. guidelines Peggy's funeral will be for family. Those who wish may leave a personal message in the section below marked condolences. Live streaming on facebook charlevilleholycrossparish.
