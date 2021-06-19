Deaths in Limerick - Saturday, June 19, 2021

The death has occurred of William (Billy) Costin of Portdrine, Cratloe, Clare / Hospital, Limerick. Formerly of Hospital, Co. Limerick and late of Roches Stores. Billy died peacefully at Milford Care Centre surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of Bernadette. Sadly, missed by his loving daughters Laura and Yvonne, sons-in-law Frank and Damian, grandchildren Tom, James, Orann & Robin, brother Tom and the late Sean, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Requiem Mass will take place in St. John’s Church, Cratloe, on Monday June 21st at 12 noon and will be streamed live. Funeral afterwards to Craughaun Cemetery, Cratloe.

------

The death has occurred of Mairead Fanning (née Murphy) of Lisnagry, Limerick. Mairead died suddenly on Friday, June 18. Deeply regretted by her heartbroken husband Dan, sons Paul and Evan, the girls Jadeine, Rita and Marion, Mairead's mum Peg, brothers and sisters, Noreen, Gearoid, Fionn, Maura, Paidrin, Caitriona, Sean and Aine, mother in law, brothers in law, sisters in law, extended family, friends and wonderful neighbours. Funeral arrangements to follow later.

-------

The death has occurred of Marie Liston (née Cunningham) of Ballynash, Foynes, Co. Limerick and formerly Marian Place, Glin .On 19 June 2021, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of UHL. Predeceased by her husband Pat and much loved brother Jimmy. Deeply regretted by her sisters Margaret O'Dea, (Lisnagry, Limerick) and Joan Enright (Cratloe, Co. Clare), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, extended family, kind neighbours and friends. Removal Monday, 21 June from Healy's Funeral Home, Glin to St. Senan's Church, Foynes for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial in Knockpatrick Cemetery, Foynes. Due to government and HSE guidelines, a private family funeral (50 people) will take place for Marie.

-------



The death has occurred of Pat Power (Chisolm Close, Lords Hill, Southampton. Formerly of Tolerton, Ballysimon, Co. Limerick). On June 4th 2021 peacefully after a short illness bravely borne. Beloved husband of Sheila. Dearly loved father of Loretta and Kevin. Son of the late Kevin and Mary Power (nee Ryan). Sadly missed by his daughter-in-law Emma, grandchildren Claudia, Thomas, Ethan, Nyla and Adam, brothers John and Martin, sisters Rita, Marion, Ann and Rose, aunts Peig Ryan, Josie Ryan and Bridie Power, extended family and friends. A Requiem Mass will be held in St. Edmunds Church, Southampton on Wednesday (23rd June) at 2.00pm followed by burial in Hollybrook Cemetery at 3.00pm. A family memorial Mass will take place in St. Brigid’s Church, St. Patrick's Road, Limerick on Wednesday (23rd June) at 9.45am.

-------



The death has occurred of Mary Riordan nee Madigan, late of Lower Village, Dunmore East, Co. Waterford, formerly of Kildimo, Co, Limerick. Died 18th June 2021. Predeceased by her husband Patsy and her much loved niece Jan. She will be sadly missed by her sister Breda, brother-in-law John (Battles), niece Terry and husband Conor, great grandnephews Ari and Cuan, extended family and her many friends. Funeral service in Holy Cross Church, Killea, Dunmore East on Monday 21st June at 6.30pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday 22nd in St. Joseph’s Church, Kildimo, Co. Limerick at 2pm followed by burial in the Kilcornan Cemetery. For those wishing to pay their respects, Mary’s Funeral cortege will pass her home in Dunmore East, on Monday between 6 and 6.10pm.

-------



The death has occurred of Bernadette Ryan (née Meade) pf New Road, Thomondgate, Limerick City. Bernadette died peacefully, Friday 18th June 2021, in The Athlunkard Nursing Home, Westbury, Limerick. Predeceased by her husband Michael, sister Angela and grandson Noely. Deeply regretted by daughter Anne, son Gerard and brother Harry (UK), grandchildren Jacinta, Liam, Stephen, Keith and Jasmin, son in law Noel and daughter in law Catherine, all other relatives and many friends. A Requiem Mass for family and friends will take place Monday, 21st June, in St John's Cathedral at 11.00am (limited to 50 people). Burial afterwards in Mt St Oliver Cemetery.