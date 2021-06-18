Deaths in Limerick - June 18, 2021

The death has occurred (peacefully) of Molly Moore (née Sheehy) of Knockalisheen Road, Ballynanty, Limerick.

Beloved wife of Billy and dearest mother of Gerard, Jim, Grainne and Liam. Grandmother of Ashley, Ryan, Jamie, Robyn, Leah and Josh. Sadly missed by her brothers Tom, Joe, Gerard and Dermot; sister Phyllis, son-in-law Jason; daughters-in-law Sinead and Ciara, great-grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Requiem Mass will take place in St. John’s Cathedral on Saturday (June 19), at 10:45am and will be streamed live here.

Burial afterwards at Mount St. Lawrence Ext. Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Milford Care Centre, Home Care Team - click here to donate.

House Private Please

____________________________

The death has occurred (unexpectedly) of Shane McShera of Newenham Street, Limerick city.

Very deeply regretted by his loving mother Christina; sister Charisse; brothers Michael and Ashley, nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and large circle of friends.

Requiem Mass, for family and close friends only, will take place at 11.30am on Monday (June 21) in S. Joseph's Church, O'Connell Avenue with burial afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

____________________________

The death has occurred (suddenly) of Michael Wallace of Assumpta Park, Island Road, Limerick city. Formerly of Limerick Docks.

Beloved son of the late Martin and Nora Wallace.

Very deeply regretted by his brothers Martin, Denis, Jimmy, Eddie, Dermot and Thomas; sisters Kathleen, Margaret, Geraldine and Noreen, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, other relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass, for family and close friends only, will take place at 12 noon on Saturday (June 19) in St. Mary's Church, Athlunkard Street with burial afterwards to Kilmurry Cemetery, Castletroy.

____________________________

The death has occurred of Ellen (Nellie) Walsh (née O'Brien) of Coolaboy, Dromcollogher, Limerick. Late of Dromina, Cork.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband John, daughter Deirdre, son Owen, grandson Aaron; brothers Paddy (Castleishon), Johnny (Colemanswell), Dan Joe (Liscaroll), Richie (Dromina); sisters Mary Ann (Shanballymore), Joan (Tullylease), Catherine (Kildare), Bridget (Tullylease), Sadie (Freemount), uncle, aunt, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Funeral cortège will leave Ellen's residence on Saturday (June 19) at 5.30pm for arrival at St Bartholomew's Church, Dromcollogher ahead of Requiem Mass at 6pm - click here for live-stream.

Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

May they all rest in peace