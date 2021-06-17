Deaths in Limerick - Thursday, June 17, 2021

The death has occurred of Noreen Gaynor (Donnelly) (née Considine) of Garryowen, Limerick. Noreen passed away, suddenly, on the 1st of June 2021, after a serious illness. Late of Ashton-Under-Lyne, Manchester and 22 Claughaun Court, Garryowen, Limerick. Noreen will be forever missed by her brothers Gerard and James, sister Caroline, father Gerard, daughter Kate and son Mark and husband Kevin, also sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews and a wide circle of relatives and friends in Limerick and Manchester. A private service will take place on the 18th of June at Duckingsfield Crematorium Manchester. Restricted numbers due to Covid.

The death has occurred of Shane McShera of Newenham Street, Limerick City, Limerick. Shane, died unexpectedly, on June 2nd 2021. Very deeply regretted by his loving mother Christina, sister Charisse, brothers Michael and Ashley, nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and large circle of friends. Requiem Mass, for family and close friends, will take place at 11.30am on Monday (June 21st) in St. Joseph's Church, O'Connell Avenue. Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery. In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral will be limited to fifty people. Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered.

The death has occurred of Molly Moore (née Sheehy) of Knockalisheen Road, Ballynanty, Limerick. Molly died peacefully, at home, surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of Billy, dearest mother of Gerard, Jim, Grainne and Liam, and nana to her grandchildren Ashley, Ryan, Jamie, Robyn, Leah & Josh. Sadly missed by her brothers Tom, Joe, Gerard and Dermot, sister Phyllis, son-in-law Jason, daughters-in-law Sinead and Ciara, great-grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Requiem Mass will take place in St. John’s Cathedral on Saturday, June 19th, at 10:45am and will be streamed live. Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence Ext. Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Michael Wallace of Assumpta Park, Island Road, Limerick City, Limerick. Formerly of Limerick Docks. Michael died suddenly at his residence. Beloved son of the late Martin and Nora Wallace. Very deeply regretted by his brothers Martin, Denis, Jimmy, Eddie, Dermot and Thomas, sisters Kathleen, Margaret, Geraldine and Noreen, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, other relatives and friends. Requiem Mass, for family and close friends, will take place at 12.00 noon on Saturday (June 19th) in St.Mary's Church, Athlunkard Street. Mass will be streamed live. Funeral afterwards to Kilmurry Cemetery, Castletroy.

The death has occurred of Ellen (Nellie) Walsh (née O'Brien) of Coolaboy, Dromcollogher, Limerick / Dromina, Cork. Passed away peacefully at home after a short illness in the presence of her loving family on the 17th June 2021. Deeply regretted by her loving husband John, daughter Deirdre, son Owen, grandson Aaron, brothers Paddy (Castleishon), Johnny (Colemanswell), Dan Joe (Liscaroll), Richie (Dromina), sisters Mary Ann ( Shanballymore), Joan (Tullylease), Catherine (Kildare), Bridget (Tullylease), Sadie (Freemount), uncle, aunt, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Funeral cortège leaving her residence on Saturday evening June 19th at 5.30pm to St Bartholomew's Church, Dromcollogher for Requiem Mass at 6pm. In compliance with Covid-19 guidelines the funeral Mass will be limited to 50 people. Mass will be live streamed at https://www.facebook.com/St-Itas-Pastoral-Unit-436535806459312/. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

