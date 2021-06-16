Deaths in Limerick: Wednesday June 16, 2021

The death has occurred of Brother Seamus Campion C.Ss.R. Redemptorists, Mount St Alphonsus, Limerick City, Limerick on June 15th in University Hospital, Limerick. Mourned by his Redemptorist Community, his sisters, Breda and Sr. Angela, O.P., nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews and a large circle of friends.

Brother Seamus’ remains will be brought back to Mount St Alphonsus on Wednesday evening. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, June 18th, at 12 noon, followed by burial in Castlemungret Cemetery. Attendance at the funeral is restricted to Redemptorists and members of Brother Seamus’s immediate family. The Funeral Mass will be streamed on www.novena.ie/webcam

In the interests of public health, attendance at the Requiem Mass will be restricted to accord with government guidelines and in line with social distancing protocols. Mass Cards and messages of sympathy can be sent to Thompson’s, Thomas Street, Limerick.

----------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of William (Bill) LEAHY Clonsilla, Dublin / Donadea, Kildare / Athea, Limerick and formerly of Ballagh, Donadea, Co. Kildare and Athea, Co. Limerick) June 16th 2021 peacefully at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. William (Bill), beloved husband of Mary, dear father of Jim, Ellen, Sandra and Geraldine and a devoted grandfather of Adam, Connor, Emmet and Mia. Sadly missed by his loving family, sons-in-law Alan, Phillip and Pat, daughter-in-law Tari, sisters Peggy, Liz and Ellen-Ann, sisters-in-law Bridie and Mary, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. R.I.P

Due to Government advice and restrictions regarding public gatherings and to protect our most vulnerable family members and our friends, a private family funeral will take place.

If you would like to have attended the funeral, but due to current restrictions you cannot, please leave your personal message by selecting Condolences below.

Those who would have liked to attend William’s funeral Mass in St. Philip’s Church, Mountview; but due to current restrictions cannot, may be viewed by following this LINK on Saturday (19th. June 2021) morning at 11am.

----------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Maureen O'Connor (née King) Tieraclea, Tarbert, Kerry / Glin, Limerick



Maureen O'Connor (née King) Tieraclea, Tarbert, Co. Kerry, formerly Church Street, Glin, 15 June 2021; peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Beechwood Nursing Home, Newcastlewest. Predeceased by her husband Jack (O'Connor Construction and late of Listowel Mart) and the late Rita (Celaya). Maureen will be sadly missed by Michael, her sister Eileen (Nash), brothers Alphonsus and Joe, brother-in-law Paddy Cunnane, sister-in-law Blossom, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews especially Stephanie, Bobby, Jonathan and Paula, relatives, extended family and friends .

Due to government restrictions and HSE guidelines a private family funeral will take place (50 people). Removal Friday 18 June from Healy's Funeral Home Glin to The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Glin for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial will take place in Kilfergus Cemetery, Glin. Mass will be live streamed on the following link: www.churchservices.tv/glin

Messages of sympathy can be left in the condolence section of www.rip.ie

May Maureen Rest in Peace

----------------------------------------------------

