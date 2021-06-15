Deaths in Limerick - June 15, 2021

The death has occurred of Desmond (Dessie) Boland

Of 13 Casement Avenue, Janesboro

Late of Beamish and Crawford

Dessie died peacefully, at Milford Hospice.

Beloved husband of Kay and dearest father of Niall, Shane, Niamh, Catherine and the late Des. Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, his adored six grandchildren, brothers Ray and John, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace

Requiem Mass will take place in Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Janesboro on Thursday June 17 at 11am. The funeral cortege will pass the family home at 10.45am en route to Church. Burial afterwards in Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Milford Hospice.

Please observe current Covid-19 restrictions regarding attendance at funerals.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the death notices section of www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

*******

The death has occurred of Julia Browne-Ward (née Noonan)

Of Raheen and Banogue

On June 13, 2021

Peacefully in the tender care of the staff at Caherass Nursing Home, devoted and much loved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

She will be sadly missed by her loving family, beloved daughters Helen and Doreen, sons-in-law Peter and Olan, dearest grandchildren Shane, Claire, Stephen, and Hayley, great-grandchildren Benjamin and Joshua, sister-in-law Helen, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

A private family funeral has taken place in accordance with current government guidelines.

May she rest in peace

*******

The death has occurred of Cora Dillon (née Robinson)

Of Garryowen Road, Garryowen

Cora, died peacefully, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family.

Pre-deceased by her loving husband Tom and son-in-law Pat Sheahan. Very deeply regretted by her daughters Cora and Margie, son Maurice, grandchildren Keith, Natalie, Darragh, Killian, Conor and Leah, great-grandaughter Charley, brothers Dermot and Christy, sisters Maureen and Rita, daughter-in-law Lorraine, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, the extended Dillon and Robinson families, neighbours and many friends.

May she rest in peace

Requiem Mass, for family and close friends, will take place at 11.00am on Thursday, June 17 in St John's Cathedral.

Mass will be streamed live at https://www.churchservices.tv/limerickcathedral

Funeral afterwards to Mount St Lawrence (extension) cemetery.

Cora's Funeral Cortege, will pass the family home, in Garryowen Road, after Mass en route to the cemetery.

In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral will be limited to 50 people. Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered to.

Cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

*******

The death has occurred of Liam Kelly

Of Toureenagreana, Ballagh, Ashford

On June 14, 2021, peacefully, at his brother in law's residence in Rockchapel. Liam is pre-deceased by his sister Ita (Murphy), Mary Bridget (Foley). Deeply regretted by his brother-in-law Billy, niece Mary Ita, nephews Thomas and Patrick. Michelle (Thomas's wife), Aoife (Patrick's partner), Martin (Mary Ita's husband), grandnephews, grandniece, Godchildren, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Tomorrow, Wednesday, June 16, the funeral cortege will depart Knockatoon, Rockchapel, at 11.15am via Tados Cross, passing his own residence in Toureenagreana, to arrive at St Ita's Church, Ashford, for 12.30pm Mass followed by burial afterward in Kileedy Cemetery. In compliance with the HSE guidelines, Liam's funeral Mass will be for family only. House strictly private, please. Family flowers only, donations in lieu of Marymount Hospice.

*******

The death has occurred of Séan Lipper

Of 30 Fairgreen, Ballysimon Road

Current President of Fairview Rangers AFC

Séan died peacefully, at home. Beloved husband of the late Bernadette and dearest father of Mary, Bernadette, Emily, Margaret, John and Joseph. Sadly missed by his loving children, brother Dom, sisters Emily, Lucy and Monica, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace

Requiem Mass will take place in St. Brigid’s Church, St. Patrick’s Road on Thursday, June 17, at 11am. The funeral cortege will depart from the family home at 10.30am. Cremation later for family members only.

House private, please.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Milford Home Care Team.

Please observe current Covid-19 restrictions regarding attendance at funerals.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through through the death notices section of www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

*******

The death has occurred of Margaret Mulcahy (née Sheahan)

Of Kanturk, Cork plus, Kilbehenny

On June 14, 2021, unexpectedly, at her residence. Margaret (nee Sheahan) beloved wife of the late Bill. Margaret will be sadly missed by her loving son Owen, daughter in law Noreen (nee Griffin), grandchildren Nicole and Evan, sisters Mary (Skelton), Anne (Murphy), brothers Tom, Jim, Denis, Larry and Billy, sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May she rest in peace

The funeral will take place in accordance with current HSE guidelines. Lying in repose at her residence. Margaret’s funeral cortege will leave her home on Thursday at 11.15am for requiem Mass in Kilbehenny Church at 11:30 am followed by burial in the church grounds. In line with current restrictions Mass will be for family and close friends of up to 50 people. Mass will be livestreamed on www.churchcamlive.ie/KilbehennyAnglesborough.

*******

The death has occurred of Tom O’Malley

Of Templeogue and Terenure, Dublin, and Croagh

Proprietor of Blue Haven Pub, Templeogue. On June 11, 2021. Wainsfort Manor, Terenure, formerly of Croagh. Suddenly, beloved husband of Lorraine and loving father of Graham. Tom will be forever loved and dearly missed by his wife and son, sister Moire, brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

May he rest in peace

In keeping with current government and HSE guidelines a private funeral will take place for family and close friends. Tom’s Funeral Mass will be streamed live from St. Pius X Church, Templeogue on Friday morning at 11.30 am and can be viewed on: https://www.churchservices.tv/piusx.

A private message of condolence for the O’Malley family can be left at https://www.masseybrosfuneralhomes.com/funeral-notices

For those who would like to bid their final farewell to Tom, his cortege will leave Wainsfort Manor on route to St. Pius X Church at approx. 11 am on Friday morning, thereafter it will pause at The Blue Haven Pub on route to cemetery at approximately 1pm.

Please ensure to observe social distancing guidelines at all times along the route.

*******

The death has occurred of Martin Anthony Casey

Of Kilmallock and Charleville, Cork

On June 13, 2021. Unexpectedly, at his home. Very deeply regretted by his heartbroken parents Martin and Nora, his brothers Tyreek, William (Shakey) and Terry, sisters Caitlin and Bridgie, grieving partner Megan (Copps), his adored boys Martin Lee and Morgan, uncles, aunts, cousins, relatives, kind neighbours and his many friends.

May he rest in peace

Martin Anthony's funeral cortege will depart his residence in Radhard Na Coille on Thursday morning at 11.30am to arrive for 12noon private family Mass (limited to 50 people) as SS Peter and Paul's Church, Kilmallock, with burial afterwards to Effin Cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be live streamed at http://www.kilmallockparish.ie/.

*******

The death has occurred of Mary Fahey (née Carroll)

Of Martinstown, Kilmallock

On June 14, 2021. Very peacefully, in the tender and loving care of all at Maria Goretti Nursing Home, Kilmallock. Predeceased by her parents Tom and Sheila. Brother Jeremiah. Very deeply regretted by her sister Bridget. Brothers James, Thomas, Donal, Pat and Gerard, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, kind neighbours and her many friends.

May she rest in peace

Mary's funeral will arrive at the Church of Our Lady of the Assumption, Martinstown, Wednesday, June 16 for 12noon requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Athenacy Cemetery, Elton.

Mass cards and letters of sympathy can be addressed to Daffy's Funeral Directors, Kilmallock. After Mary's Requiem Mass her funeral cortege will pass via Darnstown, stopping at her former residence in Ballinvana, en route to the cemetery, to enable friends and neighbours to pay their respects.

