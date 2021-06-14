Deaths in Limerick: Monday June 14, 2021

The death has occurred of Gerald Baker Main Street, Adare, Limerick June 14 2021, peacefully, in the loving care of the nurses and staff of Adare and District Nursing Home, Croagh. Predeceased by his brother Harry, Alec, Bob and William. Regretted by his sister Kathleen (Power), nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

A Funeral Service will be held in Adare Methodist Church this Wednesday (16th June) at 2.00pm followed by burial in Nantinan Cemetery, Askeaton.

In the interests of public health, attendance at the Service will be restricted to accord with government guidelines and in line with social distancing protocols. Cards and messages of sympathy can be sent to Thompson’s, Thomas Street, Limerick.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) FITZGERALD College Park, Corbally, Limerick. Late of Probus Group and St. Vincent de Paul. Paddy died peacefully, after a short illness, in University Hospital Limerick.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Monica, sons Luke & Joseph, daughters-in-law Dorothy & Ann Marie, grandchildren Emmet, Scott & Ralph, Aoife, Siobhán & Ronan, sisters Mary & Angela, brothers-in-law Denis & Bobby, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis

Requiem Mass will take place in St. Mary’s Church, Athlunkard Street on Thursday June 17th at 12 noon and will be streamed live. The funeral cortege will pass the family home at 1:20pm approx. on route to Burial in Ballycannon Cemetery, Meelick, Co. Clare.

Please observe current Covid-19 restrictions regarding attendance at funerals.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the rip.ie condolences section (below), through the death notices section of our website: www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Kieran Grimes Clarke Avenue, Janesboro, Limerick. Kieran died (peacefully) at University Hospital Limerick. Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Carmel, sons Kieran Junior and Christopher, daughter Katie, mother Philomena, father Michael, brothers Gareth and Michael, sisters Mary and Anne, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, other relatives and friends. May He Rest in Peace

Requiem Mass, for family and close friends, will take place at 12.00 noon on Wednesday (June 16th) in Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Janesboro. Funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium.

In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral will be limited to fifty people. Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section below or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Patrick Frank McGrath Shannon Banks, Corbally, Limerick and late of Shannon Hotel Supplies. Patrick Frank, died peacefully, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family. Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Ann, sons David, Damian and Patrick, daughter Michelle, grandchildren, daughter-in-law, extended family and friends. May He Rest in Peace.

Requiem Mass, for family and close friends, will take place at 11.00am on Wednesday (June 16th) in St. John's Cathedral.

Mass will be streamed live. Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence (extension) Cemetery. In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral will be limited to fifty people. Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section below or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Tony O'Mahony Singland Villas, Garryowen, Limerick. Tony O’Mahony (Singland Villas, Garryowen, Limerick. Formerly of St. Mary’s Park. Late Hayes Transport, Meelick). June 11th 2021 unexpectedly. Predeceased by his brothers Jim and Gary. Regretted by his sisters Liz and Dolours, brothers Donal, Michael and Noel, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. May he rest in peace.

A private family Requiem Mass will take place in St. Mary’s Church, Athlunkard Street, on Wednesday (16th June) at 11.00am followed by a cremation service in Shannon Crematorium at 1.00pm.

In the interests of public health, attendance at the Requiem Mass will be restricted to accord with government guidelines and in line with social distancing protocols. Cards and messages of sympathy can be sent to Thompson’s, Thomas Street, Limerick.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Michael Ryan Beechwood Drive, Greystones, Limerick. Michael Ryan (Beechwood Drive, Greystones, Limerick. Formerly of Ballygirreen Radio Station. Late of Limerick Golf Club, June 12th 2021, suddenly. Beloved husband of Lily (nee Wallace). Dearly loved father of John, Peter, Liz and Alan. Predeceased by his sister Eileen. Sadly missed by his daughter-in-law Vanessa, Peter’s partner Rosa, grandchildren Emily, Ana and Michael, brother Bill, sisters Joan and Mary, nieces, nephews, extended family and his many friends. May he rest in peace.

A private family Requiem Mass will be held in Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road, this Thursday (17th June) at 11.00am followed by burial in Mount St. Lawrence (Extension) Cemetery. Michael’s Requiem Mass will be live streamed on here.

In the interests of public health, attendance at Requiem Mass will be restricted to accord with government guidelines and in line with social distancing protocols. Cards and messages of sympathy can be sent to Thompson’s, Thomas Street, Limerick.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

To leave a message of condolence, click here: