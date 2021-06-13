Deaths in Limerick: Sunday June 13, 2021

The death has occurred of Maisie Guiney (née Hennessy) Ballyhahill, Limerick. Maisie Guiney nee Hennessy, Castlequarter, Ballyhahill and 1 Gortboy Court, Newcastle West, Co. Limerick. June 12th after a short illness.

Sadly missed by her Husband Michael, Sons Tom & Rob, Daughter Rose, Brother Jimmy, Sisters Kathleen, Delores & Josie, Son in Law Dave, Daughters in Law Aoife & Regina, Brothers in Law, Sisters in Law, Nephews, Nieces, Grandchildren, Relatives & Friends. Rest In Peace House Private Please.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 2.30pm at Church of the Immaculate Conception Newcastle West with burial immediately afterwards in Calvary Cemetery Newcastle West.

In keeping with current Covid government guidelines please adhere to strict social distancing during mass and burial.

The death has occurred of Pat McAULIFFE Elm Park, Clarina, Limerick. Former ACO, Limerick Prison. Pat died peacefully, after a short illness, at University Hospital Limerick. Sadly missed his loving wife Helen, dearest children Brian, Denise (Carroll) & Patrick, grandchildren Jake & Gemma, son-in-law Michael, brothers John & Michael, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace. A Funeral service will take place in Shannon Crematorium on Tuesday June 15th at 3pm. Please observe current Covid-19 restrictions regarding attendance at funerals. No flowers please, donations if desired to Cancer Research. House Private Please Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the rip.ie condolences section (below), through the death notices section of our website: www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

The death has occurred of Mark Kennedy Forest Glade, Ballinruane, Kilmeedy, Limerick Master farmer, campaigner for farmers rights, former chairman of Golden Vale Marts, Wind Power Pioneer and Vintage Machinery Enthusiast. On the evening of June 11th 2021 Mark rejoined his beloved wife Nancy as he died peacefully, following a short illness, in the Mater Private Hospital, Dublin. His passing is marked in sorrow by his daughter Kathryn, sons Jim, Tom and Marcus, grandchildren Colm, Ella, Conor, Brian, Shannon and Alice, daughters-in-law Karen and Carole, Tom’s partner Claudine, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours( especially Ann) and many friends. May He Rest In Peace

Arriving at St. Ita’s Church, Kilmeedy on Tuesday June 15th, for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Castletown Cemetery. For those wishing to pay their respects to the family, the Funeral cortège will leave his residence in Ballinruane, at 11.30am approx en route to the church. In complicance with current HSE guidelines, Mark's Funeral Mass will be for family only. Condolences can be sent to O'Grady's Funeral Directors Ballingarry or by clicking the link below.

“He was a man, take him for all in all,I shall not look upon his like again.” Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis - Family flowers only. House private, please. Thank you for your understanding during this difficult time.

The death has occurred of Tom O'MALLEY Templeogue, Dublin / Terenure, Dublin / Croagh, Limerick. O’MALLEY, Tom (Proprietor of Blue Haven Pub, Templeogue), 11th June 2021, Wainsfort Manor, Terenure, formerly of Croagh, Co. Limerick. Suddenly. Beloved husband of Lorraine and loving father of Graham. Tom will be forever loved and dearly missed by his wife and son, sister Moire, brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and a wide circle of friends. May he rest in peace In keeping with current Government and HSE guidelines a private Funeral will take place for family and close friends. Those who cannot attend a private message of condolence for the O’Malley family can be left at https://www.masseybrosfuneralhomes.com/funeral-notices or on the condolence link below.

Funeral arrangements to follow.

The death has occurred of Paddy Ryan (Luke) Cappanuke, Cappamore, Limerick



Ryan (Luke) Paddy, Cappanuke, Cappamore, Co. Limerick. 13th June 2021 peacefully at Milford Care Centre. Beloved father of the late Helen. Sadly missed by his loving wife Peggy, sons Ger and Sean, daughters in law Thea and Aoife, son in law Peadar, grandchildren Jamie, Aoibhinn, Megan, James, Grace, Matthew, and Kieran, brother Fr. John Joe (Columban Fathers, Fiji), sisters Sr. Mary Anthony (Columban Sisters), Bridget Holohan (Kilkenny), Ann Woods (Ballywilliam) and Margaret Ryan (Kilkenny), brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, including his many friends in the Cappamore Show committee where he was a long standing secretary, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace. Departing from his home in Cappanuke on Tuesday 15th June at 10.45 a.m. to arrive at St. Michael’s Church, Cappamore for Requiem Mass at 11.30 a.m., which can be viewed here. Burial afterwards in Ballinure Cemetery travelling via Cappanuke and the Monument Murroe. Please adhere to government guidelines regarding social distance and number of people.

The death has occurred of Ann Sheehan (née Fox) Clogher, Kilmallock, Limerick. Ann died peacefully at Beech Lodge Nursing Home Bruree on June 13th. 2021.Beloved wife of John Sheehan and much loved mother of Gerard, Deirdre, Tony, Kay, Maeve, Brid and Eamonn. Very sadly missed by her loving family, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, cherished grandchildren, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Pre deceased by her brothers Tom and Jim. May She Rest In Peace

Funeral arriving at the Church of the Holy Trinty, Dromin and Tuesday June 15th. for 3pm Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Athlacca Old Cemetery.

