Deaths in Limerick - June 12, 2021

The death has occurred of Michael Ryan of Beechwood Drive, Greystones, Limerick.

Formally of Ballygirreen Radio Station and late of Limerick Golf Club).

Beloved husband of Lily (nee Wallace) and dearly loved father of John, Peter, Liz and Alan.

Predeceased by his sister Eileen. Sadly missed by his daughter-in-law Vanessa, Peter’s partner Rosa, grandchildren Emily, Ana and Michael, brother Bill, sisters Joan and Mary, nieces, nephews, extended family and his many friends.

Funeral arrangements later

_________________________

The death has occurred of Marie Meaney (née Flynn) of Sheelin Road, Caherdavin Park, Caherdavin, Limerick. Originally from Douglas, Cork

Beloved wife of the late Patrick and dearest mother of David, Sandra, and the late Tony, Carol and Paul.

Sadly missed by her children, grandchildren Luke and Isobel, Conor and Megan, Sían, Ciaran, Evan and Emma; daughters-in-law, sons-in-law; sister Bernie, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Requiem Mass will take place in Christ the King Church, Caherdavin on Tuesday (June 15) at 11.30am and will be live-streamed here.

Funeral afterwards to Castlemungret Cemetery, Mungret.

Marie’s cortege will pass from the home at 11.10am before her Requiem Mass.

_________________________

The death has occurred (peacefully at Corbally House Nursing Home) of Ria (Marie) Cunningham (née Cullen) of Glenmore Road, Caherdavin, Limerick. Formerly of Dublin.

Wife of the late Patrick and dearly loved mother of Janet, Audrey, Sandra, Lynda and Darryl.

Sadly missed by her beloved grandchildren, brother Herb, sister Gloria, extended family and friends.

A private family funeral service will take place at Limerick Baptist Church, Old Cratloe Road on Tuesday (June 15) at 11.30am followed by a cremation service in Shannon Crematorium at 1pm.

_________________________

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of Jack Collins of Corbrac House, Mungret Street, Limerick city. Late of Thomondgate, Limerick.

Predeceased by his brother Michael, sisters Marjorie, Rena, Pat and Nora. Sadly missed by his sister Helen, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

A private family funeral service will be held in St. Munchin’s Church, Clancy Strand on Wednesday (June 16) at 11am followed by burial in Mount St. Lawrence Cemetery.

May they all rest in peace