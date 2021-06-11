Deaths in Limerick - June 11, 2021

The death has occurred (peacefully at St Anthony's Nursing Home) of Bridget Lonergan (née Brennan) of Barna, Pallasgreen, Limerick.

Predeceased by her husband Philip (Philly) and deeply regretted by her sons Michael, Rory, Philip, James and Liam; daughter Angela; daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren; brothers Richard, Michael and Joe, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and wide circle of friends.

A private family mass will take place in Templebraden Church this Sunday (June 13) at 2.30pm with burial afterwards in St Columba's Cemetery, Pallasgreen.

_________________________

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of David Keane of Boher Buí, Newcastle West.

Husband of Nuala and dad to Karen, Brendan and Tracey. Grandad to Caoimhe, Gemma, Thomas, Oscar, Jules and David. Greatly missed by his sons-in-law, Derek and David; his brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of friends.

Funeral Mass, family only, will take place in the church of the Immaculate Conception, Newcastle West on Tuesday (June 15) at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Churchtown Cemetery.

_________________________

The death has occurred (suddenly at UHL) of James Doherty of Castle Street, Limerick city. Late of Crossroads, Thomondgate, St. Mary's Park, Limerick and Limerick Docks.

Pre-deceased by his parents Eileen and John; brothers Michael and Terry and sister Patricia.

James will be sadly missed and forever remembered by his brothers, sister, extended family and friends.

Funeral arrangements to follow.

May they all rest in peace