Deaths in Limerick - Thursday, June 10, 2021

The death has occurred of Michael Hehir, Hyde Road, Prospect, Limerick. On June 8, 2021, suddenly. Predeceased by his loving parents, Michael and Ann, and his older brother Willie. He will be forever missed by his brothers Gerry, Tommy, Martin and Tony, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and a wide circle of friends. A private Requiem Mass for family will take place on Saturday (12th June) at 11.00am in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Childers Road, followed by cremation service in Shannon Crematorium at 1.00pm. Michael’s Requiem Mass will be live streamed.

The death has occurred of Kathleen Moloney née Dillon, 4 Mary Street, Glin and formerly of 18 Roches Road, Rathkeale, Co. Limerick. On June 9; peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Kerry General Hospital, Tralee. Predeceased by her loving husband Tom, daughters Patricia, and Noreen and grandson Paul. Kathleen will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sons Patrick and Tadhg, daughter Mary, Tadhg's partner Patricia, Mary's husband Michael, sisters Josie and Annie, brothers-in-law Michael and Kevin, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, extended family and a wide circle of friends. Due to government and HSE guidelines, a private family funeral (50 people) will take place on Friday, June 11, in St. Mary's Church, Rathkeale with Requiem Mass at 11.30am followed by burial in adjoining church cemetery (old church grounds).

The death has occurred of Paul O'Connor of Dooneen Road, Woodview Park, Limerick and formerly of Mangerton View, Killarney, Co. Kerry. Late of the Danny Man, Hanratty's Hotel, Mortells of Roches Street and the Village Bistro, O'Brien's Bridge, Co. Clare. Paul, died (peacefully) at his residence. Beloved husband of the late Mary. Very deeply regretted by his children John, Lil and Colm, daughters-in-law Kellie and Edel, son-in-law Joe, grandchildren Ruairì, Emmet, Dearbhail and Jordan, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, friends and neighbours. The Funeral Cortège will depart from Paul's residence in Dooneen Road, on Saturday (June 12th) at 1pm enroute to St. Munchin's Church, Clancy Strand, to arrive for Requiem Mass, for family and close friends at 1.30pm.Mass will be streamed live. Funeral afterwards to Ballycannon Cemetery, Meelick.

The death has occurred of Donal Ryan of Reading, Berkshire, UK and formerly of Meanus, Co. Limerick. Peacefully on June 8 2021 at The Royal Berkshire Hospital, Reading after a short illness. Predeceased by his dad Noel. Donal is very sadly missed by his loving mother Mary, sisters Linda, Rosarie and Denise, brothers Alan and Vincent, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Funeral service to be held on Thursday, 17th June 2021, at 2:15pm at Reading Crematorium, West Chapel. Donal's ashes will be interred in Limerick at a later date. House private please.

