Deaths in Limerick: Wednesday June 9, 2021

The death has occurred of Lyndsey Collopy Abbeylock, Corbally, Limerick June 6th 2021, following a road accident. Lyndsey; will be sadly missed by her parents Josh and Carol, daughter Kaya, brothers David and Keith, sister Sarah, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. May She Rest in Peace

A private Requiem Mass for family only, will take place, at 11.00am on Friday (June 11th) in St. Mary's Church, Athlunkard Street. Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral will be limited to fifty people. Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section below or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Terry Lee Rockhill, Bruree, Limerick. Peacefully at University Hospital Limerick. Beloved daughter of the late Nellie. Deeply regretted by her nephews, nieces, her family in Portsmouth, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace

Reception into St Munchin's Church, Rockhill, on Thursday for Requiem Mass at 2pm. Funeral afterwards to Templemary Cemetery. In keeping with H.S.E. guidelines, Terry's funeral will be for family. Those who wish may leave a personal message in the section below marked condolences.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of John Scully Beaumont, Dublin / Dromcollogher, Limerick and retired member of An Garda Síochána June 9th 2021, peacefully, at home, after a long illness surrounded by his loving family; beloved husband of Caitlin and loving father of Aisling, Ciara, Conor and Aoife. Sadly missed by his family, daughter-in-law Sinéad, sons-in-law Aidan and Terry, grandchildren Abbie, Jessica, Amy, Sean, Jack, Emily and Robyn, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May He Rest in Peace

In accordance with Government guidelines, a private Funeral will take place for family and close friends. Those who would have liked to attend but due to the current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the Condolence Section below. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Francis Hospice, Raheny. The Funeral Mass for John can be seen on Friday morning, 11th June, at 10am via the following link https://www.facebook.com/beaumont.parish/live

----------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Dominica O'Keeffe (née Kelly) Cloneen, Clogh, Castlecomer, Kilkenny / Cappamore, Limerick 7th June, 2021 Cloneen, Clogh, Castlecomer, Co. Kilkenny. Previously of Ardroe and Cappamore, Co. Limerick

Peacefully in the loving care of everyone in Saint Bridget's Ward, Saint Columba's Hospital, Thomastown. Pre-deceased by her husband Con. Sadly missed by her sons Conor and John, sister Annette, sister-in-law Anne, daughter-in-law Pauline and grandchildren Seán, Maria, Karen and Joseph. Dom was laid to rest after Requiem Mass in Saint Patrick's Church, Clogh on Wednesday, June 9th, after a private ceremony due to Covid restrictions. A message of sympathy may be left for the family in the condolence section below. MAY DOM REST IN PEACE

----------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of D.P. WOULFE Bridge Street, Abbeyfeale, Limerick who passed away unexpectedly at home on Sunday, June 6th 2021. D.P., predeceased by his father Dan, mother Brenda and sister Mary, is very sadly missed by his loving wife Maureen, son Michael and his partner Samantha, his adored grandchildren Alaura and Tadhg, mother-in-law Lil Daly, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law and the extended Daly family, Aunty Nora Stack and the Stack family, his wonderful neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace

A Private Family Funeral will take place for immediate family due to Government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings. In compliance with the current HSE guidelines the number attending Mass will be limited to fifty people. Funeral cortege will depart his residence on Saturday at 10.30 a.m. on route to Church of the Assumption Abbeyfeale to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11.00 a.m. Requiem Mass will then be live streamed on the following: www.churchservices.tv/abbeyfealeparish Funeral afterwards to Reilig Íde Naofa Abbeyfeale. House private please.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the Condolence Book at the bottom of this page or send Mass cards and letters of sympathy by post C/O Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick.

You may also send your condolences by email to: harnettsfuneralhome@gmail.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------

To leave a message of condolence, click here:

----------------------------------------------------------------------