Deaths in Limerick: Monday, June 7, 2021

The death has occurred of Patrick (Pa) Walshe, Loughanleagh, Mungret.

6th June 2021, following a road accident. Beloved son of Patrick (P.J.) and Noreen. Dearly loved brother of Barry, Laura and Jessica. Sadly missed by his loving grandmother Mary, nephew Cian, uncles Aunts, cousins and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

A private family Requiem Mass will be held in St Oliver Plunkett Church, Mungret, on Wednesday (9th June) at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery.

House private, please.

In the interests of public health, attendance at the Service will be restricted to accord with government guidelines and in line with social distancing protocols. Cards and messages of sympathy can be sent to Thompson’s, Thomas Street, Limerick.

The death has occurred of Andrea Louise Purcell, Moanroe, Dromkeen.

Died suddenly, on June 4th 2021. Deeply regretted by her heartbroken parents Barry and Noelle, sister Georgina and her husband Mark, brother Dominic and his fiancée Kim, grandmother Angela, uncles, nephews, nieces, fiancé Damien, best friend Mena, the extended Purcell, O'Dea, Ryan and Curtis families, many friends, neighbours and the wider Deaf Community.

May She Rest in Peace

A private Requiem Mass for family only, will take place, at 11.30am on Thursday (June 10th) in Our Lady, Mother of the Church, Caherconlish

Mass will be streamed live (link to follow)

Funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium, Shannon, Co. Clare.

In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral will be limited to fifty people. Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section on rip.ie or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to The Limerick Animal Welfare or The Limerick Hands in Harmony Deaf Choir.

The death has occurred of Kathleen O'Halloran (née O'Byrne), Main Street, Hospital, and late of Glenbrohane and Knocklong.

Peacefully, at her residence on the 6th June 2021. Predeceased by her husband Michael. Deeply regretted by her son Michael and daughter Mary, nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law Kathleen (O’Byrne) and Maureen O’Halloran, cousins, friends and neighbours.

Rest in Peace

Kathleen’s funeral cortège will leave her house at 11am on Wednesday for 11.30 o’ clock requiem Mass in St. John the Baptist Church, Hospital. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h’anam dílis

The death has occurred of Anne Kenny (née O'Dea), Inchiquinn, Headford, Co. Galway and formerly of Bulgaden.

Peacefully at Friars Lodge Nursing Home, Ballinrobe. Deeply regretted by her loving family, her husband Andrew, son Fursey, daughter-in-law Aisling, grandchildren Aoife Seán and Cathal, brothers Kevin (Kilmallock), Christopher (Killaloe), Joseph (Castlebar), Arthur (Sligo), Eugene (Tullamore), Thomas (Sixmilebridge), Fr. Frank (P.P. Dromcollogher) and Vincent (Kilmallock), sisters-in-law Patsy, Joan, Breda, Regina, Clare and Theresa, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May her gentle soul rest in peace

Anne will arrive at St. Mary's Church, Claran, tomorrow, Tuesday, at approximately 7.15pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 1pm with burial afterwards in Cargin Cemetery. Per Government guidelines, Anne's Mass will take place privately but can be viewed live on Headford Parish Facebook page or www.churchtv.ie/claran The family greatly appreciate your sympathy and support at this sad time. Messages of sympathy can be left in the condolence section on rip.ie Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Western Alzheimers.

The death has occurred of Thomas Costello, Laurel Park, Patrickswell, and Collins Park, Shannon, and Dublin Road, Limerick.

June 6th 2021 (peacefully) at Milford Care Centre. Beloved husband of the late Marie. Very deeply regretted by his loving sons Michael and Geoffrey, daughters Elizabeth and Maebh, grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, brothers Michael and Geoffrey, sisters Maura and Ann, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

A private Requiem Mass for family only, will take place, at 11.00am on Wednesday (June 9th) in St. Nessan's Church, Raheen.

Mass will be streamed live (to view click here)

Funeral afterwards to Castlemungret Cemetery, Mungret.

In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral will be limited to fifty people. Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section on rip.ie or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

Flowers optional. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre

(To donate online click here)