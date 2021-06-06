Deaths in Limerick: Sunday June 6, 2021

The death has occurred of Eileen McCarthy (née Nelligan) Kilmeedy, Limerick. On June 5, 2021 peacefully, in her 102nd year at her home. Eileen, dearly loved wife of the late Jack and loving mother of John, Tony and Rose (Lombard) and sister of Hannah Scanlon (Athea). Deeply regretted by her sons, daughter, sister, daughters-in-law Anne and Mary, son-in-law Frank, grandchildren Emer, Sean, Noel, Jennifer, John, Lorraine, Darina, Eileen and Laura, great-grandchildren Cillian and Bobby, nephews, nieces, relatives, her many wonderful friends, carers and kind neighbours.



May She Rest in Peace



Arriving at St. Ita's Church, Kilmeedy on Monday 7th June for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery. In line with HSE Guidelines and Government advice Eileen's funeral will be restricted to immediate family only. Mass will be live streamed on https://www.facebook.com/St- Itas-Pastoral-Unit-Messages of condolence may be sent by clicking on the 'Condolences' link below. Cards and letters may be posted to Sextons Funeral Directors.

The death has occurred of Jimmy O'Shea, Jersey, The Channel Islands and formerly of, Kilmeedy, Limerick. Jimmy passed away peacefully on May 29, 2021 at Maison de Brelades, Jersey. Husband of the recently deceased Rita (nee Sherry), dearly loved father of Anna and James, loving grandfather of Charlie, beloved brother of Billy and Joe. Deeply regretted by his son, daughter, son-in-law Carlo, grandson, brothers, sister-in-law Kathleen O'Shea, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Funeral will take place in Jersey on Thursday 10th June. Messages of condolence may be sent by clicking on the 'Condolences' link below.

