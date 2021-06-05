Deaths in Limerick - Saturday, June 5, 2021

The death has occurred of Michael Crowley, late of Mallow, Croom and Manchester who passed away on June 4 at Nazareth House, Mallow. Sadly missed by his sister Joan (Horgan), niece Anna (O'Grady), cousins Paula and Catherine, his extended family and his many friends. In accordance with Government and HSE guidelines Michael's funeral will take place privately. Michael's Requiem Mass will be live streamed on www.churchservices.tv/mallow at 11.30am on Monday June 7, 2021 followed by burial in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Mallow.

------

The death has occurred of Helen Devereux (née McMahon) of Glenview Gardens, Farranshone, Limerick. Formerly of McMahon’s Bar, Patrick Street. Helen died peacefully at Milford Care Centre, surrounded by her family. Sadly missed by her loving husband James, daughters Michelle and Lorraine, sons Mahon and Emmett, sons-in-law David and Darren, daughters-in-law Christine and Fiona, adored grandchildren Sacha, James, Thomas, Aoife, Tara and Luca, brothers Joe, Michael and Gerry, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and her many friends. Requiem Mass will take place at St. John’s Cathedral on Tuesday, June 8 at 11.15 am. Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence (ext.) Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live.

------

The death has occurred of Pat Dillon of Castleroberts, Adare and late of Ballyvareen, Kildimo. On May 28 2021, unexpectedly in Wales. Son of the late Michael and Mary and predeceased by his brothers Michael and Baby John, sisters Imelda and Ann. Very deeply regretted by his sorrowing daughters Deborah, and Amanda (Dillon-O'Brien), their mother Teresa, son-in-law Keith, adoring grandchildren Luke, Lucy, Amy, and Zack, brother Noel, sisters Mary, Helen, Noreen, Geraldine and Breda, aunt Eileen (Wales) brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours and his many friends. Pat's funeral cortege will leave Daffy's Funeral Home Croom Monday at 12:20pm. Arriving for 1 o'clock private family funeral Mass in the Holy Trinity Church, Adare via the family home for 50 people in attendance, with burial afterwards in Kildimo Cemetery. As per Covid guidelines, while adhering to government directions. Mass will be live streamed.

------