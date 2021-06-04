Deaths in Limerick - June 4, 2021

The death has occurred of Rosie Mulqueen of London, England. Formerly of Island Road, Limerick.

Predeceased by her parents Francis and Bridget and sisters Mary and Emily. Deeply regretted by her husband Thomas (Nicka) O'Loughlin, son Gerard and daughter Natalie, brothers Francis and Gerard and sisters Geraldine, Lucy and Patricia, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, relatives, O'Loughlin family and friends.

Rosie's funeral will take place in Acton, London with removal, on June 15, from Sherry's Acton Lane to Our Lady of Lourdes at 5pm. Requiem Mass will take place on June 16 at 10am followed by cremation in Mortlake Crematorium.

House private please. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to McMillan Cancer Care Team or Milford Hospice.

_________________________

The death has occurred of Mary Harnett (née O'Connor) of Ballycommane, Tournafulla, Limerick.

Wife of the late Patsy. Sadly missed by her loving children Catherine (Sheehy), John, Margaret and Bríd, son-in-law Mike, daughter-in-law Mary, grand-daughters Katie, Amy, Hazel and Heather, brother Willie O’Connor, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Funeral cortège will depart Mary’s home on Monday at 10.30am for arrival at St. Patrick’s Church, Tournafulla for requiem Mass at 11am.

The Mass will be live-streamed here and broadcast in the immediate locality on 105.1FM.

Burial afterwards in Tournafulla Cemetery.

_________________________

The death has occurred of Tom (Thomas) Collins of Kingston, Galway. Formerly of Newcastle West, Limerick and Manchester, England.

Husband of Maureen for over 50 years. Father of Jerry, James, Sinead, Siobhan, Josie and Margo. Brother of Denis, Eddie, Con, Helena, the late Timothy, Hannah, Jerry, Sean and Annie. Beloved grandad of Eoin, Clodagh, Éabha, Cillín, Oisín and also baby Darragh.

Mourned by his wife, daughters and sons, sister, brothers, son-in-law Jason, daughters-in-law Marie, Sinead and Gerrit.

Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, June 5, at 10.30am at St. John the Apostle Church, Knocknacarra with burial afterwards to Rinville Cemetery, Oranmore.

Click here for a live-stream of Tom's Funeral Mass.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice Foundation.

_________________________

The death has occurred of Nora Collins Newtown, Ballysimon, Limerick.

Pre-deceased by her sisters Sr. Raphael, Sr. Philip, Sr. Marie & Kitty and her brothers John & Tom. Sadly missed by Philip and John, Ber, David and Laura Collins, John Cunningham and her two adored dogs Rocky and Katie.

Nora's family would like to express their deep gratitude to her carers Breda and Philomena for being so kind and attentive.

Requiem Mass will take place in Our Lady Help of Christians Church, Milford on Tuesday (June 8) at 12 noon and will be live-streamed here.

Family flowers only please, Donations, if desired, to Molly Moos Westie Rescue Ireland.

_________________________

The death has occurred of Michael Barry of New Street, Limerick city. Late of IBM, Dublin.

Beloved husband of John Browne and dearest son of Anne and the late Gerard (Ollie). Brother of Noelle, Edward and Mark.

Sadly missed by his family, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephew, nieces, relatives and many friends.

A private service will take place at Shannon Crematorium on Monday, June 7, at 2pm - click here for live-stream (password: MBG27).

Family flowers only please.

_________________________

The death has occurred of Michael (Mick) Allen of DeValera Park, Thomondgate, Limerick city. Late of Cratloe, Clare Limerick Steam, Irish Shipping and Alcan.

Very deeply regretted by his sons Michael, Robert and James; daughter Barbara and their mother Pauline, grandchildren Eve, Kate, Sean, Luke, Conor, Darragh, Lily, Ben and Tadgh; daughter-in-law Bernie, son-in-law Colin, brothers Billy and Denis, sisters Mairead Ahern and Lily McGrath, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, other relatives and friends.

A private Requiem Mass, for family only, will take place, at 10.30am on Monday (June 7) in St. Munchin's Church, Clancy Strand - click here for live stream. Burial afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

Flowers optional. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre

May they all rest in peace