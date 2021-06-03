Deaths in Limerick - Thursday, June 3, 2021

THE death has occurred of Dermot Dennehy (Glenmore Drive, Caherdavin, Limerick). Formerly of Rathmore, Co. Kerry). On June 2, 2021 peacefully at Milford Care Centre. Beloved husband of Elizabeth. Dearly loved father of Tara and Claire, step-daughter Louise. Sadly missed by his loving brothers Michéal and Brendan, sisters Margaret and Eileen, aunt Hannie, sons-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. A private Requiem Mass will be held in Christ the King Church, Caherdavin this Saturday (June 5) at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Kilkeedy Cemetery, Ballybrown. Dermot’s Requiem Mass will be live streamed.

-------



The death has occurred of Geraldine Lyons (nee Shute) (Avonmore Road, Raheen, Limerick. Formerly of Henry Street). On June 2 2021, peacefully, at Corbally House Nursing Home. Beloved wife of the late Jimmy (Lyons Tyre Service, Henry Street, Limerick). Dearly loved mother of Ken, Jim, Sandra and the late Gearoid. Sadly missed by her loving daughters-in-law Renza, Mary (R.I.P.), Mary, son-in-law Joe, grandchildren Jennifer, Nikki (R.I.P.), Karen, Keith, Jillian, Mark, Morgan, Daniel, Fathom, Kate and John, great-grandchildren, extended family and friends. A private family Requiem Mass will be held in Raheen Church, this Friday (June 4) at 12 noon. Following requiem Mass, the funeral cortège will pass Avonmore Road, en route to Mount St. Lawrence (extension) Cemetery for burial.

-------



The death has occurred of Josephine (Josie) O’Dwyer (nee Ryan-Lane) (5 Glasha Talann, Doon, formerly of Annagh, Lisnagry and Muine, Doon). On June 3, 2021, beloved wife of the late Michael. Sadly missed by her nieces, nephews, sister-in-law Kitty, nephews-in-law, nieces-in-law, grandnieces, grandnephews, carers, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her residence for family and close friends Friday evening from 5 o’clock until 7 o’clock. Arriving in St. Patrick’s Church, Doon Saturday morning for Requiem Mass at 11.30 o’clock and burial afterwards in Doon Cemetery.

------

The death has occurred of Brendan McNamara (Rockspring Gardens, Belfield, Ennis Road, Limerick and late Principal of St. Munchin’s CBS Hassett’s Cross). On 3rd June 2021, peacefully at Milford Care Centre. Beloved husband of Mary, dearly loved father of Emer and Derval. Sadly missed by his son-in-law Pat, grandchildren Sean, Laura, Áine and Kevin, brothers Alex and Sean, sisters June, Eilish and Frances, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Brendan’s Funeral Cortege will leave his home on Saturday 5th June at 10am via St. Munchin’s CBS Hassett’s Cross en route to St Munchin’s Church, Clancy Street for Requiem Mass at 10.30am with burial afterwards in Mt St Lawrence Cemetery Extension. House private please. Brendan’s Requiem Mass will be live streamed.