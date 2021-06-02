Deaths in Limerick: Wednesday June 2, 2021

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Betty) Dillon (née Doab) Leicester, England and formerly Hollywood, Croagh, Co.Limerick. Peacefully on May 5th 2021 after a short illness. Predeceased by her husband Mick. Sadly missed by her loving family, son Pat, daughters Mary and Margaret , nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace. Funeral Mass to be held on June 9th 2021 at 12.30pm in St. Edward's Church, Aylestone Rd., Leicester, UK. Sympathies may be expressed by using the condolence link below or by post to O'Grady Funeral Directors, Ballingarry, Co. Limerick.

-------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Catherine (Nonie) O'Connor (née O'Shea) Curragh, Ballyvarra, Lisnagry, Limerick. 1st June 2021 peacefully at the University Hospital Limerick. Beloved wife of the late William (Willie). Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sons Pat, Larry & Liam, daughters-in-law Mary, Diane and Deirdre, grandchildren Laura, Aidan, Cathal, Colm, Paul and Aoife, great-grandson Max James, sisters-in-law Bridie Harvey and Rose O’Connor, extended family, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Departing from her son Larry’s residence Curragh, on Saturday, 5th June, via Ballyvarra cross and the Mackey Roundabout to arrive at St. Patrick’s Church, Ahane for Requiem Mass at 11.30 a.m.. which can be viewed here. Burial afterwards in Clonkeen Cemetery, travelling via Mackey Roundabout. Please adhere to government guidelines regarding social distance and number of people. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Ahane-Castleconnell Care of the aged. House private please.

-------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Eamon ROCHE New Street, Abbeyfeale, Limerick / Tournafulla, Limerick. Eamon Roche, New Street, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick and formerly of Tournafulla Village, Co. Limerick who passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 1st 2021 at Milford Care Centre. Eamon is very sadly missed by his loving wife Marie, daughter Marian (Meehan), son-in-law Mike, sisters Maria and Christina, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family, friends and neighbours. Rest In Peace

A Private Family Funeral will take place for immediate family due to Government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings. In compliance with the current HSE guidelines the number attending Mass will be limited to fifty people.

Funeral cortège will depart Eamon’s home on Thursday at 10.00 a.m. and travel via Abbeyfeale town, Buckley’s Cross, Templeglantine and Barber’s Bridge to arrive for Requiem Mass at St. Patrick’s Church Tournafulla at 11.00 a.m. Requiem Mass will then be live streamed on Templeglantine, Tournafulla & Mountcollins Parishes Facebook Page (Click here)

Burial afterwards in Tournafulla Cemetery. Family flowers only please. If you wish to make a donation to Milford Care Centre in memory of Eamon.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the Condolence Book at the bottom of this page or send Mass cards and letters of sympathy by post C/O Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick. You may also send your condolences by email to: harnettsfuneralhome@gmail.com

-------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Mary Rowan St, Lawrence Park, Garryowen, Limerick. Daughter of the late Willie and Kate Rowan. Very deeply regretted by sister Catherine, brothers Billy, Alan and Pat, nieces, nephews, sisters in-law all other relatives, kind neighbours and many friends.

May She Rest In Peace.

The funeral cortege will pass the family home on Friday (June 4th) at 12.10pm aprox en-route to Shannon Crematorium for 1pm service.

In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral will be limited to fifty people. Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section below or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice.

-------------------------------------------------------------------

