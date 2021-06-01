Deaths in Limerick - June 1, 2021

The death has occurred of Stephen Bray

Of Rockill, Bruree

Passed away peacefully on the May 31, 2021, at Beech Lodge, Nursing Home, Bruree. Predeceased by his wife Annie Bray (née Herr), his brothers John, Mikey and Arthur. Sadly missed by his sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

May he rest in peace

Arriving to St. Munchin's Church, Bruree for Requiem Mass at 12pm on Friday, June 4, followed by burial in Dromin Cemetery.

*******

The death has occurred of Mary Conway (née Roche)

Of Norwood Park

Formerly of Coolcappa and late of the Shannon Shamrock, Hotel. On May 28, 2021 (suddenly) at her residence. Very deeply regretted by her loving husband Michael, sister Julia Hassett (London), brothers-in-law John Conway, Edward Banks, Denis Murphy and Christy Neville, sisters-in-law Aileen Banks, Brenda Murphy and Dolores Conway, nephews, nieces, the extended Roche and Conway families, kind neighbours and friends. Predeceased her brother John Roche and sister-in-law Mary Neville.

May she rest in peace

A private requiem Mass for family only, will take place, on Thursday, June 3 at 11.00am in St. Brigid’s Church, St. Patrick’s Road. Funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium, Shannon, Co. Clare.

In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral will be limited to fifty people. Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered.

Letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

*******

The death has occurred of James (Jim) Gibbs

Of St Brides, Ballinacurra and Clonmel, Tipperary

Late chairman Ballinacurra Gaels and Forestry Cappamore. On May 31 2021, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick. Beloved husband of Eileen. Dearly loved father of Billy, Jamie, Paula and Patrick. Sadly missed by his loving wife, his children and their partners, brothers Patrick, Bernie and Edmund, sister Breda, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and a large circle of friends.

May he rest in peace.

Jim’s Funeral cortege will leave his home on Thursday, June 3, at 10.45am passing via Ballinacurra Gaels Club House en route to St. Joseph’s Church, O’Connell Avenue for requiem Mass at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Kilcash Cemetery, Ballypatrick, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary. Arriving at 2.15pm.

Jim’s requiem Mass will be live streamed at https://www.facebook.com/Limerickfunerals/

Family flowers only, please. In the interests of public health, attendance at the service will be restricted to accord with government guidelines and in line with social distancing protocols. Cards and messages of sympathy can be sent to Thompson’s, Thomas Street, Limerick.

*******

The death has occurred of Mary Mulcair (née O'Connell)

Of Dysart, Askeaton

Passed peacefully on May 29 at University Hospital Limerick. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Joe, daughters Gerardine, Stephanie and Ruth, son James, sister Carmel, sons-in-law Martin, Raymond and Pat, daughter-in-law Helen, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, friends and kind neighbours.

Rest in peace

Requiem Mass in Robertstown Church on Thursday, June 3, at 1pm. Burial afterwards in Reilig Mhuire Cemetery Askeaton. All in accordance and within current HSE and government guidelines and with a limit of 50 people. Mass will be live streamed on https://youtu.be/Zk2uaxmoBgc

*******

The death has occurred of Melissa Pyne

Of Kilmaley, Clare and Limerick

The death has suddenly and peacefully occurred at University Hospital Limerick of Melissa Pyne, Ballyillaun, Kilmaley, Ennis, Co. Clare. Deeply and deservedly regretted by her heartbroken parents Paddy and Joan Pyne, her brothers Gareth, Shane, Richard and Emmet and her sister Alma. Melissa will be lovingly remembered by her sisters-in-law Toni, Rosealeen, Linda and Salva, her aunts Monica and Imelda and by her dearly loved nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours all her friends and work colleagues in St Vincent's, Lisnagry, Limerick. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam dílis.

Melissa's Funeral Mass will take place on Thursday, June 3 at 11am in St. John's Church, Kilmaley with burial afterwards in Kilmaley Cemetery. The Funeral Mass can be viewed at anytime from 11am on Thursday through the following link http://funeralslive.ie/melissa-pyne Please adhere to current guidelines and restrictions and observe Social Distancing requirements at all times. Messages of sympathy to Melissa's family can be left by clicking on the Condolence Button below or private messages of sympathy can be emailed to info@murphysfuneralhome.ie

House strictly private please

Enquiries to Murphy Funeral Directors: 065-6839002

*******

The death has occurred of Tim Joe Ryan

Of Beechview Gardens, Caherconlish

Tim Joe, died peacefully, at University Hospital Limerick

Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Joan, daughter Catherine, sons Timmy, Mark and Damian, grandchildren Josh, Rhys, Shaun, Darragh, Taylor, Lee, Caylum, Billy, Charlie and Robyn, brothers Jimmy, Paddy and Martin, son-in-law Ronan, daughters-in-law, Aislinn, Georgina and Annette, all other relatives, friends and neighbours.

May he rest in peace

A private requiem Mass for family only, will take place, on Thursday, June 3 at 11.30am in Our Lady, Mother of the Church, Caherconlish. Followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral will be limited to 50 people. Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered.

Cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Limerick Animal Welfare

*******

The death has occurred of Margaret Walsh

Peacefullt on May 19, aged 87 years. Beloved wife of the late Bill, Margaret will be greatly missed by all family and friends.

Requiem Mass to be held at St Wilfrid's RC Church, Blyth, Northumberland, Britain, on Wednesday, June 9, at 10am, followed by interment at Blyth Links.

No flowers by request. Donations in lieu to St Oswald's Hospice, a donation box will be available at the church. All enquires to Co-op Funeralcare, Blyth. Telephone 0044-1670 352880.