Deaths in Limerick: Monday, May 31, 2021

The death has occurred of James (Jim) MURPHY, Floods Bridge, Kilgarriff, Ballylanders.

Jim passed away peacefully at Corpus Christi Nursing Home, Mitchelstown. Sadly missed by his loving sister Nellie and brothers Richie and Tom, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday in The Church of The Assumption, Ballylanders at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Darragh Cemetery.

MAY JIM REST IN PEACE.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Donal (Donie) Elliott, Kilgarriff, Ballylanders.

Donie passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Nellie, his son Donal, daughters Helen and Teresa, grandchildren (known as bobsies) Edel, Leah, Kyle, Alicia, Ava, Grace and Jack, sister Margaret (Sheehy), sons-in-law Diarmuid and Liam, daughter-in-law Andrea, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday, 2nd June, in St. Patrick's Church, Glenbrohane at 11am. Burial afterwards in Ballylanders Cemetery.

In keeping with HSE guidelines, the Funeral Mass is family only. If you wish you may leave a personal message in the condolence section on rip.ie

May Donie Rest in Peace.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Pat Dillon, Castleroberts, Adare and late Ballyvareen, Kildimo.

May 28th 2021, unexpectedly in Wales.

Son of the late Michael and Mary and predeceased by his brothers Michael and Baby John, sisters Imelda and Ann.

Very deeply regretted by his sorrowing daughters Deborah, and Amanda (Dillon-O'Brien), their mother Teresa, son-in-law Keith, adoring grandchildren Luke, Lucy, Amy, and Zack, brother Noel, sisters Mary, Helen, Noreen, Geraldine and Breda, aunt Eileen (Wales) brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours and his many friends.

Rest in Peace.

Funeral arrangements to follow later from Daffy's Funeral Home, Croom.

Condolence book open on rip.ie

Funeral Arrangements Later

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Maura Connolly (nee Cumiskey), Hillstreet, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Roscommon and Patrickswell.

Peacefully in the tender care of nurses and staff of Milbrae Nursing Home, Newport, Co. Tipperary on 30th May 2021. Predeceased by her husband John, daughter Teresa (McHugh), son-in-law Pat and sister Baby (Glancy).

Deeply regretted by daughter Patricia (Fitzmaurice, Patrickswell, Co. Limerick), sister Jennie (Doherty, Hospital, Co. Limerick), granddaughters Ann (Johns), Geraldine (Caslin), Jackie McHugh, great-grandchildren, son-in-law Gerry, nephews, nieces, relatives and large circle of friends.

Rest In Peace

Maura's funeral cortege will leave her daughter Patricia's home in Patrickswell on Wednesday, 2nd June, at 11am for Requiem Mass in Patrickswell Church at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Aughrim Cemetery, Roscommon to arrive at 16.00 approx. Mass will be live streamed here Maura's Requiem Mass

Please observe current Covid-19 restrictions regarding attendance at funerals.

Mass cards and messages of sympathy can be sent to Kieran Madigan, Funeral Director, Main Street, Askeaton, Co. Limerick.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of James (Jimmy) Bourke, late of Bray, Co. Wicklow and formerly of Limerick city.

Passed away suddenly on 29th May, 2021, at St. Vincent’s University Hospital, Dublin. Much loved husband of Helen, dearly loved Dad of Michelle, Jill, Daniel, Jack and Megan, fondly remembered by his grandchildren, sister Deirdre, son-in-law Mike, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law Pat, nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and co-workers at Hegarty Demolition. Recently predeceased by his sister Betty.

Due to current restrictions, a Funeral Mass, limited to 50 people, will take place on Thursday (3rd June) at 11.00am in St. Peter's Church, Bray. The Mass may be viewed online on churchservices.tv/braystpeters

Jimmy will be laid to rest in Shanganagh Cemetery following the Funeral Mass. Messages of comfort and sympathy may be placed in the 'Condolences' on rip.ie

May he rest in peace