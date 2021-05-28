Deaths in Limerick - May 28, 2021

The death has occurred of John Clancy of Knockainey, Hospital, Limerick.

Loving husband of the late Philomena (nee Fitzgerald).

Deeply regretted by his sons Daniel and Paul; daughters Dympna, Shellagh, Maria, Geraldine and Ann; daughters-in-law, sons- in-law, grandchildren, family relatives and friends.

John will be reposing at Davern's Funeral Home, Hospital this Saturday (May 29) between 11am until 6.30pm. John's family will not be present.

Requiem Mass on Sunday at 12 midday in St Mary's Church, Knockainey with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

____________________

The death has occurred of Ann Cotter of Mungret, Limerick.

Beloved daughter of the late Jack and Teresa. Sister of the late John. Sadly missed by her brother Tom, sister-in-law Betty, niece, nephew, grandniece, other relatives, neighbours and friends.

Requiem Mass will take place in St Oliver Plunkett Church, Mungret on Saturday, May 29 at 11.30am.

Burial afterwards at St Nessan’s Cemetery, Mungret.

____________________

The death has occurred of John Gallagher of Coolscart, Hospital, Limerick.

Deeply regretted by his wife Margaret; sons Seán, Gerry and Colm; daughters-in-law Catherine, Caitríona and Lisa; grandchildren Caoimhe, Éadaoin, Leeann, Jack, James, Danny and Marc, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends.

John's funeral cortege will leave his home at Coolscart at 10.45 am on Saturday (May 29) for requiem Mass at St John the Baptist Church, Hospital at 11.30am. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

____________________

The death has occurred of Maura Higgins (née Quinlivan) of Lynwood Park, Ballysimon Road, Limerick. Late of Moveen Park, Kilkee, County Clare.

Wife of the late Con. Predeceased by her brothers Paddy, Tommy and Junior; sisters Bernie and Rita; grandchildren Gemma and Darragh.

Survived by her children Paul, Neill, Fergus and Aisling; Grandchildren Mark, Tara, Colin, Evan, Stuart, Shane, Jack, Rebecca and Aislinn; Great-grandchildren Isobell, Ailis and Elena; son-in-law Derek, daughters-in-law Rose, Rose and Shelia and all other relatives, many friends and neighbours from both Lynwood Park and Kilkee.

Requiem Mass will take place at 11am on Monday (May 31) in St John's Cathedral with burial afterwards at Mt St Oliver Cemetery.

____________________

The death has occurred of Gerard McNamara of Oakvale Drive, Dooradoyle, Limerick. Late of McMahons and Young Munster’s R.F.C.

Beloved husband of Christina and dearly loved father of Gerard, Tony, Marion, Seamus and Keith. Sadly missed by his loving son-in-law T.J., daughters-in-law Jackie, Kathleen, Aideen and Lucy; 17 grandchildren and three great grandchildren; brothers Paddy, Seamus and Noel; sister Phyllis, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

A private Requiem Mass will take place at Raheen Church, Raheen on Monday (May 31) at 12 noon followed by burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery.

Gerard’s Requiem Mass will be live-streamed here.

____________________

The death has occurred of Mortimer Meehan of Lower Carey's Road, Limerick city. Late of Limerick's clothing factory.

Very regretted by his wife Marie, nieces Nichola and Michelle, brothers, brothers in-law, sisters in-law, all other relatives and many friends.

Removal on Monday 11am (May 31) to St Saviours's Dominican Church with cremation afterwards, at 1pm, at Shannon Crematorium.

House strictly private please.

No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Alzheimers Society.

____________________

The death has occurred of Robert (Bob) Moloney of Walnut Drive, Caherdavin, Limerick. Late of Shannon Foundry.

Predeceased by his brothers Niall and Billy. Beloved husband of Sheila and dearest father of Robert and the recently deceased Susan.

Sadly missed by his wife, son, son-in-law Roland, granddaughter Charlotte-Rose, brothers Michael, Peter, Conor & Fergus, sister Rosemary, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Requiem Mass will take place at Christ the King Church, Caherdavin on Sunday (May 30), at 2.30pm - click here for live-stream.

Funeral afterwards at St. Nicholas’ Cemetery, Adare.

May they all rest in peace